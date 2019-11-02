Peru's football team played a complete game in defeating Heritage 37-7 in an IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 27 semifinal game Friday night at Bengal Memorial Stadium.

Peru (6-5) will host Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (6-5) in the sectional championship next Friday.

As for the semifinal win, Peru dominated up front, letting the running backs run wild. The Tigers backed their offense with a strong defensive effort.

“I am proud of our team,” Peru coach Romison Saint-Louis said. “I think offense, defense and special teams wise, we played a team game and we won.”

Things started clicking for Peru in the first quarter as Brayden Masters scored on a 48-yard run for an 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Peru's defense set up a pair of scores. After an interception, Levi Strong ran for a five-yard score and it was 14-0 with 3:34 left in the half. And after forcing the Patriots into a three-and-out, Peru took advantage as Masters scored from 49 yards to make it 20-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Strong scored two more times with both of them being from 20 yards out. The Tigers’ Zach Johnson kicked a 34-yard field goal for a 37-0 lead.

Strong finished with 140 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 71 yards passing. Masters had 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

— Kenny Hetzler

EASTBROOK 34, TIPTON 7

Tipton battled No. 8-ranked Eastbrook to a 7-all halftime tie in the Class 2A Sectional 36 game at Upland, but the Panthers broke away in the second half to take the 34-7 win.

After the Panthers (9-2) scored in the opening quarter, the Blue Devils (6-5) drew even in the second quarter when Drew Pearce scored on a 1-yard run. Pearce set up the score with a pair of long pass completions — 30 yards to Brendon Gutierrez and 23 yards to Anthony Reel. The latter completion came on a fourth-down play and put the Blue Devils on the 1-yard line.

The Blue Devils' Noah Ridgeway blocked a Panther field goal attempt to close the first half.

The Panthers scored in the third quarter for a 14-7 lead, then scored early in the fourth quarter to take control. They tacked on two more scores with the first coming after a blocked punt and the second coming on an interception return.

Eastbrook advances to face Eastern in the sectional final next Friday at Eastern.

