The state football tournament begins Friday, but Peru is already out.
The Miami County Health Department on Wednesday directed Peru High School to move to remote learning for 14 days following increased COVID-19 cases in the county and the school. Athletics are put on hold. For football, that means withdrawing from the state tournament.
Peru (7-2) was scheduled to play in Class 3A Sectional 27. The Bengal Tigers drew a home game against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran in Friday’s opening round. Concordia will win by forfeit and advance to the semifinal round.
Peru joins Southwood, Bedford North Lawrence and East Chicago Central in ending their seasons ahead of their sectional openers because of COVID concerns. Peru and Southwood both play in the Three Rivers Conference.
