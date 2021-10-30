In the first possession of the second overtime in Friday’s Class 3A Sectional 27 semifinal at Oak Hill, Peru quarterback Levi Strong muscled in from a yard out on third down for his fourth touchdown of the night.
The Tigers then opted to go for two and Strong punched it into the end zone again.
That risky move turned out to be the difference maker.
Oak Hill scored on its next possession but couldn’t score on the conversion as Strong blitzed Eagle quarterback Levi Trexler, taking him down and putting the exclamation point on a wild finish, one that saw the Tigers prevail 30-28 in double overtime.
Peru (8-2) will host No. 8-ranked Norwell (10-1) in next Friday’s Sectional 27 championship.
“There’s a lot of reasons,” Peru coach Romison Saint-Louis said of going for two in that situation. “We have a first-year kicker and he is good but he doesn’t have this experience so I didn’t feel it was the right move to put him in that pressure situation on him. We knew if we scored two, the pressure was on them.
“With the last [defensive] play, I didn’t want to leave Levi hanging,” Saint-Louis added. “I called a blitz for him on the back side. Great effort play chasing it down and he made the play.”
With that tackle, the Tigers emerged from a frantic finish, one that saw them go up 14-0 early only for Oak Hill (8-3) to quickly knot the score and nearly win the game. The Eagles sent a 20-yard field goal attempt wide left with :48 to play. After Peru fumbled on the next play, Roettger blocked an 18-yard Oak Hill field goal with :5.5 to play. However, Peru was called for a late penalty and Oak Hill had the ball at the two for a final play but couldn’t convert, sending the game to OT.
Strong’s big stop at the end capped an impressive defensive night for Peru. The Tigers recovered three Oak Hill fumbles and snagged an interception. Two of those fumbles Peru converted to points in building a 14-0 halftime lead.
After Matthew Roettger recovered a fumble on its 33 with Oak Hill driving and returning it to the 46, Peru need just three plays for its first score. Strong hit Roettger with a 42-yard pass and then capped the drive with a three-yard keeper two plays later with 1:39 to play in the first quarter.
Oak Hill (8-3) drove all the way to the Peru five on its next play and then fumbled. The Tigers turned that into an 18-play, 95-yard scoring drive that chewed more than 10 minutes of game clock and had Peru leading 14-0 at the half following Strong’s two-yard TD run.
With all of the momentum in Peru’s favor, Oak Hill needed just two big plays to knot the score. Kyle Turanchick broke off a 54-yard run with 3:18 to play in the third quarter to get the Eagles within 14-6 and Will Warnock scored on a 43-yard run to open the fourth quarter.
In the first overtime session, Oak Hill struck first as Trexler hit Avery Mills with a 5-yard pass followed by a Turanchick run. Peru responded with a 10-yard run from strong and a pass from Strong to Roettger to knock the score at 22-all.
Strong finished with 94 yards on 29 carries. Brayden Masters rushed for 77 on 18 totes.
For Oak Hill, Turanchick finished with 199 yards on 29 carries.
TIPTON 44, ALEX 18
Tipton led 35-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-0 at halftime to trigger a running clock for the second half and cruise through the Sectional 36 semifinal. The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (10-1) will host No. 1 Eastbrook next Friday for the championship. The teams did not meet in the regular season.
For Tipton, Eli Carter scored on runs of 33, 26 and 11 yards. Vince Hoover had scoring runs of 10 and four yards, and a 37-yard TD pass to Nate Powell, and the Blue Devils’ defense notched a safety.
UNION CITY 59, TAYLOR 26
The Class A Sectional 43 semifinal was tied 6-6 after a quarter before it got wild in the second frame.
Taylor’s Bricyn Cooks scored on a fumble recovery to put the first points on the scoreboard. Taylor took a 12-6 lead in the second quarter with a 12-yard Jav’Aire Patterson run on fourth down, and again put Taylor up with an 80-yard TD run after Union City tied the game again.
Union City then went up 20-18 and never trailed again. City held a 34-18 lead at the half. In the second half, Patterson had another TD run, this time of three yards, to close Taylor’s scoring.
The Titans close the season 1-6. Union City (6-4) moves on to play No. 7-ranked South Adams for the title. South Adams beat No. 2 Monroe Central 6-3 in Friday’s other semifinal.
CARROLL 25, TRADERS POINT 7
The Cougars were up 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and that score held for halftime. Traders Point trimmed the margin to five points at 12-7 in the third but Carroll got two scores over the next seven minutes to take control at 25-7 in the third quarter.
Carroll (8-3) advances to host Clinton Prairie (6-4) in next Friday’s Sectional 42 final. Prairie beat Tri-County 44-14 in Friday’s other semifinal.
The Gophers topped the Cougars 14-12 on Oct. 8 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Carroll has not won a sectional title since 2003. Prairie has never won a sectional.
