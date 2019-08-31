PLYMOUTH — Kokomo’s football team saw a promising start come undone against Plymouth on Friday night.
After the Rockies marched 65 yards on 13 plays for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, the Wildkats had an immediate response as quarterback Andres Begne connected with receiver Noa Wainscott for a 71-yard TD strike on the Kats’ first offensive play.
The Rockies scored early in the second quarter to push their lead to 14-6, but the Kats again seemed ready to answer. They marched down to Plymouth’s 1-yard line — but they lost a fumble. The Rockies quickly went the other way with an eight-play scoring drive to take control. The Rockies took a 20-6 lead into halftime and went on to beat the Kats 41-20.
The Kats finished with four turnovers.
“I hate saying the same thing as we did last year, but you can’t let mistakes beat you,” Kokomo coach Richard Benberry said on the WIOU 1350-AM postgame show.
The Kats’ inability to come up with defensive stops also proved costly. The Rockies consistently made plays on third down or fourth down to extend drives.
“That’s one of the things that we have to make sure we shore up for next week ... we’ve got to get off the field,” Benberry said, noting small breakdowns in those situations took a toll. “Something small that breaks down and that gives them more life.”
Wainscott provided a bright spot in the loss. The speedy junior caught nine passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He is only the third player in program history to top 200 receiving yards in a game.
“He played well in space and he made catches,” Benberry said. “Andres got him the ball and you saw what he can do. I’m impressed with him and impressed with our line blocking on some of those pass plays.”
Kokomo freshman Dakota Gunter suffered a scary injury and was removed from the field on a stretcher. Benberry had no update on his injury after the game.
