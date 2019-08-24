After a 63-13 loss to defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine on Friday night in the opening football game for both squads, Kokomo coach Richard Benberry kept coming back to one theme: blocking.
On offense, New Palestine’s blocking opened up big holes for physical running back Charlie Spegal and gave quarterback Lincoln Roth time to wait for receivers to get open. On defense, New Palestine’s linemen consistently overpowered or evaded Kokomo’s blockers to get into the backfield.
Benberry talked about what New Pal’s players do that Kokomo’s players can learn from:
“Finish blocks,” he said. “That’s what we need to do. They finish blocks. When you finish blocks with your feet, everything else takes care of itself. Our guys, they’re there, they’re making the push, but you take your feet and you run [through] that guy. Our young guys are getting there, our seniors are getting there, but you’ve got to get to that next step.”
New Palestine pushed Kokomo backwards consistently in the first half while establishing a 56-0 lead. The Dragons stopped the Wildkats behind the line of scrimmage 11 times in the first half The second half was played with a running clock under the IHSAA’s new mercy rule.
Spegal had gaps to work with, and let his physical play do the work when the Kats closed space. He ran for four touchdowns in the first half and amassed 186 yards on 16 carries. In the process, he moved into the No. 2 spot in the state’s career rushing list.
Roth found three different receivers for TD passes in the first half and Brody Luker added a 36-yard interception return to account for New Pal’s scoring in the first half. The Dragons had 344 yards of offense in the opening half.
Kokomo got on the board in the second half when new quarterback Andres Begne hit Noa Wainscott with a 10-yard pass to the end zone to finish a six-play drive. Backup QB Evan Barker generated Kokomo’s second score when he threw a deep ball down the sideline that caught Patrick Hardemon in stride and Hardemon streaked in for 64-yard score.
Benberry said those drives “got Andres and it got Evan Barker into a rhythm. Once it got into a rhythm, it felt comfortable. That was good. No matter the opponent or who’s out there or the level of who is out there, you’ve got to see yourself successful to be successful.”
Begne connected on 9 of 14 passes for 97 yards with one interception. The Kats ran 18 times for negative-15 yards.
Despite the domination by the defending champions, Benberry saw things that Kokomo can build on down the road.
“I believe we kept fighting,” Benberry said. “If you keep fighting with someone like them, that shows that you care about this program.
“I’m happy for the fact that we showed promise, and I want to make sure our fans understand that we showed promise against a team like this [Friday] night, and Lord willing we’ll see them in November.”
