Kokomo’s football meeting tonight with Class 5A power Whiteland dropped into the Wildkats’ laps at the most opportune time.
Whiteland coach Darrin Fisher texted the father of Kokomo coach Austin Colby — Brett, the former Wildkat coach — saying he’d love to schedule the Kats sometime. At that moment, the Kats still had Plymouth on the schedule for Week 2 after five years of meeting for the second game of the season.
Austin Colby said “within the hour [of Whiteland’s text], Plymouth’s AD emailed myself and [Kokomo AD] Nick [Sale], they were gonna drop us for the 2024 year. I told Nick right away that Whiteland has recently texted me and it’d be a good game for us. We got the game done in probably record time for not knowing we’d have an opening.”
Whiteland is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A this season and was the 5A state runner-up last year. Kokomo is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and made the 4A Final Four last year. Both are 1-0 after Whiteland thumped Jeffersonville 52-20 last week and Kokomo scored a 16-14 comeback victory over Leo.
“It’s cool they’ve had the success they’ve had last year,” Colby said. “It’s definitely one of the games in the state that everybody looks at like, ‘Wow, that’s two pretty good teams, programs going at it.’”
Tonight’s game is at 8 p.m. at Whiteland. The start time was pushed deeper into the night in response to this week’s heatwave.
The Warriors will pose a physical challenge to the Wildkats.
“Just watching them play in the scrimmage and also in Week 1, they are a really good football team,” Colby said. “You can tell coach Fisher’s done a great job. Even though they graduated a lot of seniors, like we did last year, their level of play hasn’t dropped off much. They know what they’re doing; you don’t see many mental mistakes on film.”
In the win over Jeffersonville, Whiteland ran for 472 yards while only putting the ball in the air four times. Slate Perkins ran for 162 yards on 18 carries and Maalik Perkins added 107 yards on 10 totes.
“They’re like us — they want to run the football,” Colby said. “They’re physical, they get off the ball fast, and they’re very gap-sound. They can hit each gap to and from motion so you can’t just overload one side of the ball and try and stop them. They run multiple things well.”
Kokomo ran for 220 yards last Friday against Leo and quarterback Reis Beard threw for 129 more yards on 5-of-6 passing. Darrian Story Jr. led the ground attack with 119 yards and Beard ran for another 93.
• Earlier this week, the IHSAA announced a change to Class 4A Sectional 20, which includes Kokomo and also Western. Due to an oversight on what class Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger should be in, a few teams were moved around. Muncie Central was pushed out of the sectional to be replaced by Columbia City, which went 11-2 last season (including a sectional final win over Leo). Kokomo beat Columbia City in the regional round.
“So we’ve got Columbia City bumped down to our sectional, Fort Wayne Dwenger bumped to the regional,” Colby explained. “Columbia City is a sectional champ, so you have two sectional champs from last year in your sectional.
“Mississinewa is coming off a good Week 1 victory, Western by the time we get to that, they’ll be full strength and healthy and be a different football team. There’ll be four quality teams there and you’ll always get one or two surprises. It’s definitely toughened up the sectional that’s for sure.”
EASTERN (0-1) AT NW (0-1)
Eastern visits Northwestern tonight in a matchup of teams trying to avoid 0-2 starts.
In Week 1, Eastern dropped a 34-19 decision to Oak Hill and Northwestern fell 37-14 to Twin Lakes.
The Comets beat the Tigers 53-30 last season. After the Tigers scored to take a 30-26 lead early in the second half, the Comets closed with 27 straight points to win going away.
That was the first meeting between the teams since 2014, which was the final year of the Mid-Indiana Conference. The Tigers had won the previous nine meetings in the series.
WEBO (1-0) AT WESTERN (0-1)
For the second straight week, Class 4A school Western is facing a Class 3A Top 10 team. Tri-West, which is No. 3 in the AP Class 3A poll this week, beat Western 42-6 last week.
This week, Western hosts No. 4 Western Boone, which beat Sheridan 35-16 last week.
This is the fifth straight year that Western and WeBo have meet in Week 2. The Panthers won the first three meetings, but the Stars beat the Panthers 44-22 last year.
The Stars won three straight Class 2A state titles in 2018-20. They moved up to Class 3A the following year. They are tied with River Forest as the smallest 3A schools by enrollment.
FWBC (0-1) AT TAYLOR (0-1)
Taylor hosts Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian for its home opener.
Blackhawk is playing its first season of 11-man varsity football. The Braves went 6-3 in eight-man football last year.
The Braves will make two trips to Howard County this year. They visit Northwestern in Week 5.
As for the Titans, Taylor is looking to bounce back from a 38-12 loss to North White in Week 1.
AROUND THE AREA
Lewis Cass makes its Three Rivers Conference debut tonight by hosting Northfield. Both teams are 0-1 overall after losses last week.
Also in the TRC, Peru (1-0, 0-0) hosts Whitko (1-0, 0-0). Peru is coming off a 42-28 victory over Logansport that earned the Bengal Tigers votes in the state polls. Peru is 6-0 vs. Whitko since joining the TRC.
Maconaquah (1-0) is stepping out of TRC play tonight to take on Knox (1-0). Hall of Fame coach Russ Radtke led Knox to a sectional title last year.
Class A No. 5 Carroll (1-0) hosts Riverton Parke (1-0).
Tipton (0-1) hosts Elwood (0-1). The Blue Devils have won the last 22 meetings in the series.
Tri-Central (0-1) visits Wes-Del (0-1). The Trojans are 4-0 vs. the Warriors since 2020.
