WALTON — Class 2A No. 1-ranked Lewis Cass gave it a valiant effort, especially early on Friday night as it hosted Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette. The Kings, however, fell short as the game got away from them, and the Red Devils piled on with a 58-21 victory at Owens Memorial Field.
The Kings came out swinging as they hooked up on an 80-yard touchdown catch and run from Isaac Chambers to Caden Zeck, and then recovered the ensuing on-side kick. The Kings were unable to do anything with the extra opportunity, and the Red Devils followed with a 58-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kyle Adams.
With the Red Devils up 7-6, Cass failed to capitalize on its following possession, but the Red Devils took advantage of theirs as an Adams-to-Harrison Truitt 31-yard touchdown pass put them up 13-7, and they never looked back.
A 55-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Cannon Melchi put the Red Devils up 20-7 with 9:36 to go in the first half, but the Kings matched them on their following series.
Zeck ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run to get the Kings within six points, but they wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the evening.
The Red Devils ripped off 38 unanswered points on the arm of Adams, who went 25-of-33 on the night for 440 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target, Truitt, was the recipient of nine catches, and 157 of those passing yards, and caught a touchdown as well.
The Kings were only able to add one more score on the night and it came on a 10-yard touchdown run from their workhorse running back Gabe Eurit. Eurit ran for 157 yards on the night (22 carries) with a touchdown, while Zeck was responsible for the other two which accounted for 143 yards on just those two plays.
The Red Devils’ no-huddle offense was just too much for the Kings. They were worn down, and overmatched despite throwing some haymakers early in the game.
