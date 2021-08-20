The high school football season kicks off tonight. Locally, a pair of rivalry games headline the schedule.
Kokomo hosts Western at Walter Cross Field in a clash of the area’s two largest schools while Eastern hosts Oak Hill as the backyard rivals meet in Week 1 for the 25th straight year.
Also tonight, Northwestern visits Twin Lakes, Tri-Central hosts Madison-Grant, Tipton visits Frankton, Carroll visits Tri-County, and Peru visits Logansport in state’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Taylor, Cass and Maconaquah are idle tonight. All three had to cancel their games because of COVID issues within their program or school. Taylor also had to cancel its Week 2 game.
The following are quick looks at tonight’s openers.
• Western at Kokomo: The Panthers beat the Wildkats 34-19 last year in the first football game between the schools.
• Oak Hill at Eastern: The Comets beat the Golden Eagles 13-0 last year for their fourth straight win in the series. Overall, Oak Hill holds a 14-10 edge in the series since the teams began meeting in Week 1.
Eastern is looking to build on its 19-game regular-season winning streak.
• Northwestern at Twin Lakes: New Northwestern coach Rob Patchett makes his Tiger debut on the road. The Indians have beaten the Tigers three straight times, including 48-6 last year.
• Tipton at Frankton: Frankton is new to Tipton’s schedule, but not a new opponent. The teams last met in 2019 in a sectional semifinal game. The Blue Devils won that game 58-6.
The Blue Devils are tied for No. 6 in the AP’s preseason Class 2A poll.
• Madison-Grant at Tri-Central. Tri-Central’s new Week 1 opponent provides the Trojans an instant rematch. The Argylls ended the Trojans’ 2020 season by beating TC 28-12 in a Class A Sectional 43 semifinal game.
• Carroll at Tri-County. New Carroll coach Blake Betzner makes his debut tonight. Carroll and Tri-County are meeting in Week 1 for the 19th straight year. The Cougars have won the last four meetings and hold a 13-5 overall edge.
• Peru visits Logansport with the Baldini Trophy on the line. Former Logan coach Don Baldini passed away at the age of 82 on June 9. Baldini grew up in Peru and later became the Berries’ winningest coach.
The Bengal Tigers have won the last two meetings. The Berries lead the all-time series 60-52-5. It’s the longest continuous rivalry in the state and dates back to 1902.
