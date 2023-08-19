GREENTOWN — For a third straight season, Oak Hill’s football team got the best of Eastern in the teams’ annual Week 1 showdown.
This one likely hurt the worst for the Comets.
Far too many penalties (11 for 50-plus yards), an inability to stop the Eagles’ run early (152 yards in first half) and a couple strokes of downright bad luck doomed Eastern in a 34-19 loss Friday night at Cogdell Field.
“Most disappointing for us was the things we’ve worked on, honestly, for six weeks for this game, that I just didn’t feel we executed early,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said.
Oak Hill’s rushing game chipped away at Eastern’s defense early, keeping the Comets offense off the field for much of the first half. Avery Mills, who finished with 123 yards and three touchdowns, churning out 70 yards and a pair of scores in the first half that led the Eagles to a 20-7 halftime lead.
After Will Warnock put Oak Hill on the board on its first possession with a 16-yard TD run, Mills made it 14-0 on a one-yard run on Oak Hill’s second possession.
Eastern got on the board in the opening seconds of the second quarter when Eli Edwards hit a racing Blake Robinson with a beautiful pass over the middle that turned into a 61-yard TD. Mills added his second score of the half, this one from three yards out, with 5:46 showing in the half.
“We knew what they were going to run, that they were going to run Mills off tackle and toss to Warnock on the outside,” Josh Edwards said. “We just did not execute our game plan defensively. I don’t know how many plays we ran in the first half but it wasn’t many. And we scored in just a few on one of those possessions.”
The Comets were threatening late in the half to make it a one-score game, but a botched snap on second-and-goal at the two led to an interception as Oak Hill preserved the 13-point halftime lead.
“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively,” Josh Edwards said. “And then in the second half we did a couple things differently and I felt like we started to take that momentum back. But when you dig a hole and then you have a few breaks not go your way, it’s hard to overcome that.”
Following a scoreless third quarter, Eastern opened the fourth with a beautiful Eli Edwards bomb to Braylen Word that went for a 72-yard TD — but was called back on a penalty.
Mills responded on the Eagles’ next possession with a one-yard score for a 27-7 lead.
Jayden Eagle, stifled over the first half by Oak Hill’s defense, then broke off a 96-yard TD run on the first play of the Comets’ next drive to make it 27-13 but the Eagles negated that when Peyton Workman ran the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score.
Eastern’s final score came on a 22-yard Eli Edwards pass to Word with 5:45 remaining.
“I felt like our kids really played their butts off,” Josh Edwards said. “Once we made adjustments we started to do some good things but, again, it was too late.”
Eli Edwards completed 9-of-15 passes with one interception for 203 yards and pair of TDs for Eastern. Word caught seven passes for 113 yards. Robinson had the 61-yard TD catch, and Clayton Kelley hauled in a 29-yard catch.
Eagle finished with 140 yards on 13 carries as the Comets finished with 326 total yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.