Peru beat rival Maconaquah 14-7 Friday in a Three Rivers Conference game that came down to the Bengal Tigers making a goal-line stand as time expired.
The homecoming victory lifted the Bengal Tigers to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the TRC. The Braves dropped to 1-2 both overall and in conference.
After all of the scoring came in the third quarter, fans were treated to a wild finish.
The Tigers opened the second half with an 11-play, 77-yard scoring drive that ate up four minutes of clock. Mac’s Nolan Kelly then returned the ensuing kick 35 yards to help set up the Braves’ only scoring drive of the game.
The Braves went 60 yards in 11 plays with Carter Little and Jared Blake carrying the ball. Little punched it in from a yard out at 2:51 and Richie Leary’s PAT kick knotted things at 7-7.
Peru started its game-winning drive at its own 27 after the kickoff. With Brayden Masters doing most of the damage, the Tigers covered the distance in just six plays and took a 14-7 lead on the final play of the third quarter.
After both teams exchanged punts to start the frantic fourth period, the Braves started at their own 16 with 5:10 remaining. Three penalties momentarily halted the drive and had the Braves staring at a critical fourth-and-16 at their own 10. Kelly teamed up with Brayden Betzner on a 30-yard strike to keep the drive going.
After Little gained five yards to the 45, he took a handoff from Kelly and was stopped for no gain before alertly pitching it back to Kelly who scooted 18 yards to the Peru 27 and another first down.
With under a minute left, Little was stopped for no gain on first down. After a timeout, Kelly was pressured to throw out of bounds on second down. His pass to Betzner on third down fell incomplete in the end zone. Facing a fourth-and-10, Kelly darted to the Tiger 4-yard line for a first down with :43 left.
After Little bulled his way to the two, time ran out on the final play of the game as Kelly’s carry up the middle was inches short on a call. The Braves thought they had reached paydirt on the play.
Little led the Braves with 90 yards on 24 carries after rushing for a school-record 320 yards vs Peru a year ago. His 11-game streak of 100-plus yards rushing came to an end, but he became the second player in school history to rush for over 3,000 yards. He now has 3,080. Cody Hicks is Mac’s all-time leading rush with 4,698 yards.
Chuck Finster, Maconaquah athletics
LAF. JEFF 50, KOKOMO 13
The Class 6A No. 5 Bronchos rested star running back Thomas Hogan — and still had enough firepower to rock the visiting Wildkats 50-13 in a North Central Conference game.
Lafayette Jeff (5-0, 3-0 NCC) led 15-0 after the first quarter, then put the game away with three scores in the second quarter for a 36-7 halftime lead.
Jeff rolled up 258 rushing yards on just 32 attempts (8.1 yards per attempt). Brandon Norton led the Bronchos with 120 yards and three touchdowns. All of his scores came in the first half.
Plez Lawrence led the Kats (2-3, 1-2 NCC) with 103 yards on 19 carries. He had a touchdown. Shayne Spear also scored for the Kats. Torian Smith had 51 yards rushing and 38 yards receiving.
TIPTON 41, LCC 21
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Blue Devils jumped to a 14-0 advantage in the opening quarter and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating Class A No. 6 Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams at Tipton.
Eli Carter staked Tipton to the 14-0 lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Carter added a kickoff return for a score in the third quarter.
Also for Tipton, quarterback Sam Edwards had a TD run and a TD pass (to Drew Pearce) and Will Sayers had a TD run.
CL. CENTRAL 62, TAYLOR 6
Taylor scored first, but Clinton Central dominated the rest of the game in beating the Titans 62-6 in an HHC game at Michigantown.
