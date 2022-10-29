Bluffton got a huge touchdown as time expired in the first half and then maintained that momentum in the second half, leading the visiting Tigers to a 29-18 victory over Tipton in Friday night’s second round of Class 2A Sectional 36.
The third quarter was brutal for the Blue Devils, who did not run a single play in the period.
The Tigers took a 16-10 lead into halftime on an 11-yard TD pass from Braxton Betancourt to Andrew Hunt on what was a fake field goal. Bluffton then came out and put together a 10-play, 65-yard drive that took nearly 5:30 off the clock. Anthony Cruz’s 6-yard TD run capped the drive to put Bluffton up 22-10. The Tigers then recovered an onside kick at the Blue Devil 44 and used up the rest of the third-period clock by march the ball down to the Blue Devil 8 for a first-and-goal. A series of penalties backed the Tigers up who faced a fourth-and-goal from the 21 to start the fourth quarter. Betancourt’s pass fell incomplete.
But two plays later, Tipton quarterback Vince Hoover was in the process of getting sacked and attempted to throw the ball away but Tucker Jenkins was there for the interception and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 29-10 with 11:37 remaining in the game. Eli Carter’s 3-yard run and Hoover’s 2-point PAT run cut the lead to 29-18 with 4:23 remaining in the game.
Tipton’s Izayah Mahaney recovered the ensuing onside kick but Brody Lewis’ third interception of the game gave the ball to Bluffton. The Tigers were forced to punt. The Devils’ final possession ended when Kayden King sacked Hoover, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Bluffton’s Lukas Gehrett.
“We got out-physicaled first of all, that was a big part of the problem,” Blue Devil coach Aaron Tolle said. “But we didn’t get any breaks. When you miss a lineman down the field on the last play of the half, that’s a seven-point swing. That’s big in one of these games. When you don’t get a defensive holding on our sidelines when they tackle the best player on the field and the ball gets intercepted and returned for a touchdown, that’s a 14-point swing.
“We got beat by a good football team. They out-physicaled us. We didn’t deserve to win the game, but I sure would like to have a chance. We had a number of turnovers, they got an onside kick that rolled sideways. Everything under the sun went against us tonight and we didn’t have enough in the tank.”
Eli Carter rushed 20 times for 120 yards and two TDs and also caught four passes for 66 yards in his final high school came. Hoover added 70 yards rushing on 13 carries but was 7 of 18 for 148 yards passing with four interceptions. Senior Zane Goodrich had two catches for 40 yards and Levi Burkett added a 37-yard reception.
Tipton ended its season 5-6.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
WEST CENTRAL 40, TAYLOR 0
Host squad West Central took an 8-0 lead into the second quarter, then turned up the heat in the second frame. The Trojans punched in three more touchdowns in the second to establish control and take a 32-0 lead into halftime in the Class A Sectional 43 semifinal.
West Central takes a 10-1 record into next Friday’s sectional title game at Carroll. Taylor ends its season 2-9.
