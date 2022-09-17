Update: This article has been updated from its print form to include Taylor running back Jay Patterson's rushing stats, and also expanded information on area games.
Western’s football team used a punishing ground attack to beat Hamilton Heights 35-14 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday at Arcadia.
Quarterback Mitchell Knepley rushed for five touchdowns for the Panthers, who led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-14 at halftime.
“I obviously liked the way we ran the ball. We moved the ball effectively all night long,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Mitchell Knepley had a big night for us on the ground and Deaglan Pleak had another big night on the ground as well. The offensive line seemed to really click and do a really good job for us, opening up holes. It seems like it was there all night long. We seemed to gel up front and really get after it.
“Defensively, we played really well, especially in the second half. They scored right before the half to make it 28-14 and then we pitched a shutout in the second half. We were able to come away with a big win.”
The Panthers, the defending division champions, improved to 1-0 in the division and 2-3 overall. They have shaken off a 0-3 start to win two in a row.
“Last week, we were able to build some momentum [with a 49-12 victory over Benton Central]. This week, we kept that momentum going,” Stewart said. “We just need to keep stacking good weeks on good weeks and getting better each week. That’s what we preach to our kids and they’ve bought into that. They believe in the weekly 1-0 mindset. Each week is a battle to go 1-0. We won that battle this week, but we’re right back to that battle [today].”
Western hosts Class 2A No. 10-ranked Lewis Cass (5-0, 2-0 HC East) next week.
TAYLOR 40, CC 6
Taylor put Clinton Central in a 22-0 hole by the close of the first quarter and the Titans kept control the rest of the way in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Michigantown.
Following a scoreless second quarter, Clinton Central scored first in the third quarter to draw within 22-6, but the Titans’ Jay Patterson answered with a 71-yard TD run to make it 28-6. From there, the Titans cruised to the 40-6 final.
Patterson finished with a school-record 291 yards on 27 carries. He ran for three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. Quarterback Javionne Harris had a TD run and two TD passes — one each to Mekhi McGee and Simmeon Small. Harris and Small are both freshmen.
Taylor improved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the HHC. Central dropped to 0-5 and 0-3.
Taylor visits HHC leader Sheridan (4-1, 4-0) next week.
DELPHI 34, TC 17
Tri-Central scored deep in the first quarter to take a 7-6 lead, but Delphi immediately responded with a long TD pass to go up 13-7 with 1:45 left in the quarter — and the Oracles rode the momentum to a 27-7 halftime lead in the HHC game at Sharpsville.
Tri-Central (1-4, 0-3 HHC) refused to go down without a fight. Jimenez Vazquez kicked a field goal in the third quarter to bring the Trojans within 27-10 and Daetyn Horn scored on a short run in the opening minute of the final quarter to make it 27-17.
The Oracles (1-4, 1-3) responded with a TD to put it away.
The Trojans host Class A No. 8 Carroll (5-0, 3-0) next week.
LCC 35, TIPTON 21
Lafayette Central Catholic spoiled Tipton's homecoming by beating the Blue Devils 35-21 in the non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Knights (3-2) built a 21-0 halftime lead. Tipton scored twice in the third quarter to draw within 28-14. QB Vince Hoover crashed the end zone for Tipton's first score and running back Eli Carter broke loose for a 65-yard TD run deep in the quarter.
The Knights scored early in the fourth quarter to make it 35-14. Hoover's second TD run, midway through the quarter, made it 35-21, but the Blue Devils came no closer.
Tipton (2-3) visits Northwestern next week.
MAC 30, PERU 13
A.J. Kelly returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to help the visiting Braves take control of the Three Rivers Conference game. Kelly's return came after Peru went up 7-6 for its only lead of the game.
Maconaquah QB Braxton Birner completed 26 of 31 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Fuddy Kile had 12 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns and Kelly had eight catches for 97 yards and a score.
Birner’s 26 completions give him 302 in his career, erasing the previous school record of 296 set by Jon Morrell.
Unofficially, Brady Dausch led Mac's defense with 12 tackles, Carsten Hollars and Austin Ringeisen had nine each and Kelly had eight.
Alex Ross had two rushing touchdowns for Peru.
The Braves improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the TRC. The Bengal Tigers dropped to 2-3 and 2-2. Maconaquah and Tippecanoe Valley share the league lead.
