Tri-Central’s football team rebounded from an early score by Madison-Grant and surged past the Argylls for a 28-12 TC victory to open the new football season Friday night in Sharpsville.
Running back Daetyn Horn ran for three scores and quarterback Felix Perez added another touchdown for the Trojans. John Jimenez-Vasquez was perfect on all four extra point attempts.
“To start the season like this against an incredible opponent like Madison-Grant – coach[Brady] Turner has their team extremely fundamental and physical – I thought this was a huge test of us and I thought our kids rose to the occasion,” TC coach Shane Arnold said.
Madison Grant struck first with a TD midway through the first quarter but Tri-Central had a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter after a Horn 6-yard scoring run at the end of the frame. TC led 14-6 at halftime after another six-yard run by Horn with 1:09 left before the break.
“Our first series on defense was our youth showing. It was their first Friday night lights,” Arnold said. “Madison-Grant came out and man they just jammed it down our throat and our young kids took it personally. The rest of the game we did a really good job of shutting them down. We got four turnovers – we had three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Perez gave TC a 21-6 lead in the third with a 42-yard run with 9:13 left in the quarter. M-G closed to 21-12 down with a score midway through the fourth quarter, but Tri-Central’s Horn scored from five yards out to re-establish a two-TD lead at 28-12 with 3:07 left in the game.
“I thought we executed the run game to a T,” Arnold said. “We had to rotate a lot of guys, we had cramping issues from right before halftime through the end of the game. We were moving guys around the entire second half, throwing young guys in a varsity game – especially one as physical as that – is mind blowing I guess you would say but our kids responded.”
Arnold said the line play on offense and defense was critical due to the nature of the game.
“A huge shoutout goes to our line,” he said. “I thought our linemen really set the tone on both sides of the ball. Our skill kids get all the scores and get all the pub, but man our linemen really did a good job on both sides of the ball.”
Tri-Central visits Wes-Del next Friday in its final non-league date before starting its slate of Hoosier Heartland Conference games the following week.
TIPTON 34, FRANKTON 0
Tipton’s two returning offensive playmakers from last season’s sectional championship team – Eli Carter and Nate Powell – led the Blue Devils to a season-opening victory over Frankton at Otis Cress Field.
Carter rushed 13 times for 169 yards and four touchdowns, while Powell caught five passes for 70 yards and added an 82-yard kickoff return. Carter, a junior running back, had TD runs of 8, 10 and 63 yards helping Tipton to a 20-0 halftime lead. His final touchdown was the last score of the game and was a 3-yard run at the 7:28 mark of the third quarter.
Powell’s fielded the second-half kickoff at his own 18, hesitated a second to let his blockers set up in front of him and then ran untouched straight up the middle of the field. His TD, along with Nick Hughes’ third PAT of the night, extended Tipton’s lead to 27-0.
Sophomore quarterback Vince Hoover was 10 of 13 passing for 100 yards in his first varsity start.
We graduated a lot of playmakers from last year’s team – the Edwards boys [Sam and Jayce], [Drew] Pearce, [Brendan] Gutierrez, and on down the line,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “Carter and Powell are going to have to create big plays for us, early on especially. Right now, Vince’s job is to distribute the ball and don’t turn it over. If he can do that and manage the game a little bit until we get our feet under us, I think we can be a pretty good offense.”
Defensively, the Blue Devils were led by senior linebackers Brogan London, Drew Servies and Dakota Adams. Servies had an interception and defensive tackle Jovany Fuentes recovered a fumble.
“I thought Brogan played really well,” Tolle said. “Playing inside linebacker, there’s a lot of stuff going on in there and if your eyes aren’t where their supposed to be, it can be really confusing. It was very obvious his eyes were where they were supposed to be. He was very coachable this week, and he made a lot of tackles because of it.”
The Blue Devils host Elwood next Friday.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
LOGAN 36, PERU 8
Logansport erased an 8-7 halftime deficit with 29 unanswered points in the second half in a win over visiting Peru.
The Berries won the battle of attrition on the hot and muggy night against a short-handed Tigers team.
The Tigers took an 8-7 lead with 10:56 left in the second quarter. Levi Strong scored on a 40-yard touchdown run and a botched snap on the PAT try turned into a 2-point conversion run. The score would remain that way until halftime.
The second half was all Berries, who are looking to build off their Class 4A sectional championship of a year ago. Gavin Barron rushed for 135 yards and a TD on nine carries. Luis Ortiz had 92 yards and a TD on 12 attempts. Jeremiah Miller added 76 and 3 TDs on 13 carries.
Strong finished with 96 yards rushing on 13 carries and was 8 of 11 passing for 28 yards to lead Peru.
Logan took back the Don Baldini Trophy after Peru had won the previous two meetings. Baldini, who grew up in Peru and is Logansport’s all-time winningest football coach, passed away earlier this year at the age of 82. Logan now leads the all-time series 61-52-5.
CARROLL 48, TRI-COUNTY 6
The Cougars led 14-8 with 8:56 left in the first quarter and cruised to victory in their non-conference season opener. Carroll led 21-0 after a quarter and was already up 48-0 at halftime, triggering a running clock for the second half.
