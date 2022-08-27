Tri-Central’s football team went up 21-0 in the first quarter and was never threatened Friday night in a 34-0 victory over visiting Wes-Del.
After a scoreless first period, Gabe Fowler scored on a 12-yard run to open the scoring in the second quarter. Daetyn Horn was next with a 16-yard TD run and the Trojans led 14-0 at halftime.
“I thought we pretty much were dictating the pace in the first quarter,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “We were happy and content to eat up clock and get three yards and a cloud of dust. We kind of imposed our will on them.”
Horn scored from two yards out in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead, and in the fourth quarter Fowler scored on a three-yard run and Jimmy Rincon added a three-yard run.
“I thought we came ready to play,” Arnold said. “We were very lax last week [in a loss to Madison-Grant] and we had a great week of practice. Our physicality picked up and I thought it was a great team win. I thought everybody did their part, and a lot of credit goes to our scout team this week. Our scout team pushed our first two teams all week and made them raise their level of play.
“I’m very proud of the kids for their effort and attitude. Next week is a steep mountain to climb. It’s one thing to beat Wes-Del and another to take on Sheridan.”
TIPTON 69, ELWOOD 14
Tipton scored instantly as Eli Carter took the opening kickoff 78 yards for a TD. The Blue Devils punched in two more scores in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead. Quarterback Vince Hoover ran in from five yards out and Carter scored on a five-yard run.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter as Calvin Condict punched in a one-yard score, Hoover connected with Carter on a 55-yard passing play for a TD, Hoover added a 22-yard TD pass to Zane Goodrich, and Sutter Griffin scored on a one-yard run for a 49-7 lead at halftime, triggering a running clock in the second half.
After the break, Tipton got a 51-yard TD run from Carter, a 15-yard TD run from Cade Hussey, and a one-yard TD run from Dallas Capshaw.
Tipton moved to 1-1 on the season ahead of next week’s game at Twin Lakes.
N. MIAMI 42, TAYLOR 6
The Titans got on the board in the third quarter as Jaylen Harris connected with Mekhi McGee on a TD pass to cut the margin to 22-6.
The Titans fell to 0-2 on the season and host Carroll next Friday in their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
CARROLL 39, DELPHI 6
The Cougars claimed the Bacon Bowl in emphatic fashion. After a scoreless first quarter, the Cougars scored 20 points in the second stanza to take control in their HHC opener.
The Cougars (2-0) visit Taylor next Friday.
AROUND THE AREA
Peru thrashed Whitko 60-0 to even its record at 1-1 and win its Three Rivers Conference opener. The Bengals are at Tippecanoe Valley next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.