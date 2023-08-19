Peru's Isaac Beam pulls in a touchdown catch against Logansport on Aug. 18, 2023, at Logansport.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tri-West races past Western, Peru beats Logan, and more
Tribune sports staff
Tri-West set the pace quickly against Western, taking a 28-0 lead into halftime and cruising to a 42-6 victory over the Panthers Friday in Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season.
“They executed really well offensively,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Their ground game was working fairly well and they did a really good job of moving the sticks when they needed to with their passing game.
“They had a solid run game and a timely passing game. I think they hit one big play in the passing game but mostly it was get to the sticks and sit down on third-and-medium that they converted a lot and we just didn’t make plays at that point.”
Levi Shoemaker punched in Western’s score in the second half on a run from approximately five yards out.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up,” Stewart said. “We got banged up a little bit and we’ve got to get second group guys repped up a little better. We’ve got to execute better. We had a couple good drives going and we turned it over or we took a sack. You can’t beat quality teams like that if you don’t execute well.”
Western hosts Western Boone next Friday.
TWIN LAKES 37, NW 14
In a game that was back and forth for three quarters, Twin Lakes pulled away from a 14-14 tie by scoring 23 unanswered points to finish off the game..
Northwestern took an early 6-0 lead on an 8-yard TD pass from Brock Shank to Garrett Jolliffe but Twin Lakes was up a point at the first stop and took a 14-6 lead into halftime.
The Tigers tied the game with 6:43 left in the third when Shank hit Gabe Felix-Craig with a 27-yard TD pass and the Tigers converted the two-point conversion to knot the game at 14-all, but Twin Lakes went back up 21-14 at the end of the third quarter.
In the final frame, Twin Lakes went up two scores after scoring a safety with 7:10 left for a 23-14 lead and settled the affair shortly after with two more TDs in the final 3:01.
Northwestern hosts Eastern next Friday.
PERU 42, LOGAN 28
Led by 17 seniors, Peru avenged a lopsided defeat to Logansport a year ago with a convincing win on the road to open the season.
The Tigers outgained the Berries 335-60 on the ground.
Senior quarterback Matthew Roetgger rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He was 2-of-5 passing for 79 yards and both completions went for scores, on an 11-yard pass to Isaac Beam and the other a 68-yard pass to Lucas Boggs.
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Scotty Barron pulls in this catch for Logans' second touchdown in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Walker bringing down Matthew Roettner in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Isaac Russell taking down Alex Ross in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Isaac Russell taking down Alex Ross in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Peru's Isaac Beam pulls in a touchdown catch against Logansport on Aug. 18, 2023, at Logansport.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Scotty Barron pulls in a catch for Logans' second touchdown in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Scotty Barron avoids a tackle from Zach Smithers but steps out in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. On the following play Logan throws an interception ending the first half. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
FOOTBALL: Peru vs Logansport
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Scotty Barron pulls in this catch for Logans' second touchdown in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Walker bringing down Matthew Roettner in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Isaac Russell taking down Alex Ross in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Isaac Russell taking down Alex Ross in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Peru's Isaac Beam pulls in a touchdown catch against Logansport on Aug. 18, 2023, at Logansport.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Scotty Barron pulls in a catch for Logans' second touchdown in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Scotty Barron avoids a tackle from Zach Smithers but steps out in Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. On the following play Logan throws an interception ending the first half. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Friday night football between Logansport and Peru on August 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Alex Ross rushed for 141 yards on 12 carries which included a 53-yard TD run. Tanner Boggs had 58 yards rushing on nine attempts including a 21-yard TD run. Isaiah Korba added a 40-yard punt return for a score.
Sophomore quarterback Bryson Herr was 10-of-15 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the Berries. Isaac Russell had five catches for 132 yards which included a 61-yard TD reception.
Peru hosts Whitko next Friday to open TRC play.
M-G 58, TRI-CENTRAL 27
Madison-Grant wasted no time taking control, putting up three scores in the first frame and opening a 27-0 lead seconds into the second quarter. Tri-Central pulled a score back but M-G returned the kickoff for a score to re-establish a four-score lead at 35-7.
After M-G went up 41-7, it was TC’s turn to take a kickoff in for a score to trim the margin to 41-13, but the Argylls took a 49-13 lead into halftime. TC punched in a score in the opening drive of the second half but M-G answered to go up 55-20. The Trojans got the last word, scoring a TD with 2:13 left for the final margin.
TC visits Wes-Del next Friday.
SOUTH ADAMS 20, TIPTON 3
The Blue Devils fell to the Allen County Conference school in a special game at Indiana Wesleyan University. South Adams took a 6-0 lead into halftime. Tipton got on the board with a field goal in the second half but South Adams tacked on 14 more points to cruise to the win.
Tipton hosts Elwood next Friday.
PIONEER 29, CASS 22
Pioneer lead Cass 8-6 at halftime but the Kings came back to take a 14-8 lead heading into the final frame. The Panthers went up 29-14 with just under 5 minutes in the fourth quarter.
Cass cut the lead to seven points, 29-22, with a TD and two-point conversion with 1:38 left in the game, but that ended the scoring and rival Pioneer secured the victory in a Cass County rivalry game.
Cass opens its inaugural season of Three Rivers Conference play next Friday when it hosts Northfield.
MAC 40, SOUTHWOOD 27
The Braves opened up a 19-7 lead after a quarter but Southwood rallied to close the gap at halftime. Maconaquah led 26-21 at the half. Mac went up two scores again after three quarters, taking a 33-21 lead into the final frame and closing out the win by a two-score margin.
The Braves host Knox next Friday.
CARROLL 59, N. NEWTON 0
The visiting Cougars opened a 20-0 lead after a quarter and piled on 33 points in the second period to take an overwhelming 53-0 lead heading into halftime to trigger a running clock for the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.