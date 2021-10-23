Union City scored twice in the fourth quarter and recovered a fumble on defense in the final period to beat Tri-Central 25-14 Friday night in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43 at Sharpsville.
The teams were tied 7-all at halftime and TC led 14-13 after three quarters. Union City took a 19-14 lead on an 11-yard pass play with 9:48 left, then scored on a 17-yard run with 5:15 remaining to push its lead to 11 points.
“They executed on fourth down and we didn’t. We had them fourth-and-six or more seven times and they got all of them,” TC coach Shane Arnold said.
By comparison, Tri-Central went for it on fourth down three times and only converted once.
“The last two big ones, we did not get. I thought the kids played hard in wet, muddy conditions. I thought they kept battling back, but we just didn’t execute at times when we needed to and that’s on me,” Arnold said.
He said six of Union City’s fourth-down conversions came on runs and the other via the air.
“We just didn’t tackle well. It just wasn’t our night. They wanted it more than us. Their quarterback and running back gave us fits and we couldn’t figure it out,” Arnold said. “Offensively, we stubbed our toe. We’re driving there in the fourth quarter, put the ball on the ground and that was really the difference in the game.
“When they took the lead, we got the ball back, we were marching it and put the ball on the ground. Silly mistakes cost us all night. If you’re making silly mistakes, that means you’re not prepared and that’s on the head coach. Our kids played their guts out.”
Union City led 7-0 after a quarter and Tri-Central tied the game in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Caden Leininger. City went up with a TD midway through the third quarter and TC answered in less than a minute as Daetyn Horn raced in from 16 yards out for a 14-13 lead.
Union City advances with a 5-4 record. TC finishes the season 4-6.
“I’m very proud of our kids this year,” Arnold said. “We graduated a huge class [last year]. We had a bunch of kids that were first-year varsity kids who came out and played their guts out. Our loss [Friday] night does not define the season. I thought it was a very successful season, we just have some things to work on so we can be better next year.”
TIPTON 42, BLACKFORD 6
No. 6-ranked Tipton rolled past visiting Blackford in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 36.
The Blue Devils (9-1) bolted to a 21-0 lead by the close of the opening quarter and the Bruins (1-8) never recovered. It was 35-6 at halftime and when the Blue Devils went up 42-6 in the third quarter, the game went to a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
Eli Carter ran for three touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Nate Powell had a touchdown reception and a TD on a kickoff return. Quarterback Vince Hoover had Tipton’s other TD.
Tipton advances to face Alexandria (4-6) in the semifinal round next Friday at Alex.
DELPHI 28, CASS 20
The Kings’ fourth-quarter comeback bid fell short at Delphi.
Cass trailed 28-8 entering the final quarter. Cooper Frey had a two-yard touchdown run and Cayde Ingram had a 57-yard TD run to make it a 28-20 game with about six minutes left to play.
The Kings got the ball back and drove to the Oracles’ 15-yard line. On fourth down, LJ Hillis’s pass to Frey in the end zone was knocked away as the Oracles held on for the win.
Kooper Kinsler was the workhorse for the Oracles (7-3), carrying the ball 31 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
Hillis was 14 of 27 passing for 129 yards for the Kings (3-6). Luke Davis was the leading receiver with five catches for 57 yards. Ingram rushed for 97 yards on nine carries. Frey and Haden McClain each added 37 yards and a TD.
NORWELL 56, MAC 0
No. 8-ranked Norwell buried Maconaquah with a dominant first half in the Class 3A Sectional 27 game at Bunker Hill. It was 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.
For Maconaquah (2-6), QB Braxton Birner completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 160 yards and Kaleb Shelton led the receivers with 75 yards on five catches. Senior receiver Brayden Betzner was held to a season-low 10 yards, but etched his name in Mac’s record books by finishing the season with 51 receptions, erasing the old mark of 48 set by John White in 1983.
Birner, who re-wrote most of Mac’s passing records this season, added another by moving past Justin Off (251) and Jon Morrell (272) with 282 pass attempts in eight games. The sophomore QB finished the season with 1,955 passing yards.
AROUND THE AREA
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran beat visiting Northwestern 49-14 in a Class 3A Sectional 27 game. The Cadets built a 27-6 lead by halftime and stretched it to 48-6 by the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers finished 0-9, their second winless season in three years.
Also in Sectional 27, Peru beat Heritage 35-8. The Bengal Tigers (7-2) have won six in a row. They will face Oak Hill (8-2) in next week’s semifinal round. Oak Hill beat Bellmont 63-42.
In Class A Sectional 42, Carroll whipped Frontier 35-0, marking the Cougars’ fourth shutout of the season. Carroll (7-3) will face Traders Point Christian (5-5) in next week’s semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.