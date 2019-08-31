FAIRMOUNT — Luckily for Eastern’s football team, by the time Madison-Grant started making its comeback run, it was already too late.
Comet sophomore quarterback Austin Roberts threw four first-half touchdowns as Eastern bolted to a 35-0 lead, which proved more than enough of an early cushion to all but assure Friday’s 42-24 win over the host Argylls.
“We’ll take it,” Comet coach Josh Edwards said after his squad improved to 2-0 on the season, noting that he was very impressed with his squad’s offensive efficiency early on as the Comets tallied 335 first-half yards in a game that turned out to be a tale of two halves.
“It was. They play hard,” Edwards said of the Argylls, who successfully swayed momentum with a late score to close the first half and two more in the third quarter to make it a 35-18 game. “We told the guys they wouldn’t quit. Their coach has those kids believing and you saw it.
“At the same time, offensively I thought we were very efficient. You take away the penalties, we probably have at least three more scores on the board. We had some drive killers there with penalties.”
The Comets were whistled for 10 penalties totaling 87 yards, which would have hurt more had it not been for the quick start out of the game.
Roberts set the stage early, hitting Eli Elkins with a 15-yard touchdown strike to cap the game’s opening drive just with just 1:35 elapsed off the clock. Kyle McCreary’s first of six extra points on the night put Eastern up 7-0.
Roberts would add another TD pass in the first quarter — a 14-yarder to Ethan Jones — and two more in the second quarter including an 11-yarder to Evan Monize and a two-yarder to Elkins. Elkins finished with 75 yards on five grabs. The Comet two-way senior also tallied another catch when he snagged a second-quarter interception.
Roberts finished 12 of 18 for 143 yards, the only blemish on his night coming in the form of three picks.
“I thought Austin did a great job,” Edwards said. “I thought our receivers caught the ball well, and I thought our offensive line blocked outstanding.”
Eastern’s ground game also racked up plenty of offense behind the junior tandem of Makhai Reed and Zane Downing. Reed finished with 159 yards on just 11 carries — an impressive 14.5 yards per tote — including a 62-yard TD run down the right sideline in the fourth quarter that halted the Argylls’ scoring run. Downing picked up 80 yards on seven rushes — 11.4 per carry — and rumbled for a score from two yards out in the first quarter.
“I’m very happy with the offensive performance,” Edwards said. “Very efficient. Defensively I felt like we got fatigued and Madison-Grant did an awesome job of grinding us down. Their kids played their butts off and did a great job. But those are things we’ve got to address this week so with conditioning we will be addressing that this week.”
