WHS vs Marion FB 19.jpg

Western QB Deaglan Pleak runs for a touchdown against Marion in a football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Russiaville.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The high school football season begins Friday. The Kokomo Tribune on Friday will include a special section with previews of all 11 KT-area teams.

The following is the Week 1 area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY

Oak Hill at Eastern

Western at Tri-West

Northwestern at Twin Lakes

Madison-Grant at Tri-Central

Tipton vs. South Adams +

Cass at Pioneer

Maconaquah at Southwood

Peru at Logansport

7:30 — Leo at Kokomo

7:30 — Carroll at North Newton

SATURDAY

Taylor at North White

+ At Indiana Wesleyan University

