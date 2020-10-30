Rested or rusty?
That’s the question facing Kokomo’s football team tonight as the Wildkats (4-3) host McCutcheon (3-6) in a Class 5A Sectional 12 semifinal game at Walter Cross Field.
The Kats are playing for just the second time in five weeks. They had to cancel games against Logansport on Oct. 2 and Harrison on Oct. 9 because of COVID-19 protocol. They returned to beat Arsenal Tech 52-27 in the final week of the regular season, then Sectional 12 teams had last week off.
McCutcheon opened the season with four straight losses, but has gone 3-2 since. Likewise, the Kats have gone 3-1 after a slow start. Neither team beat an opponent with a winning record.
Kokomo beat McCutcheon 28-23 in a North Central Conference game on Sept. 11. The Kats trailed the Mavs 17-14 late in the third quarter. The Kats went 99 yards in 18 plays, scoring on a fourth-down run of three yards by Dashaun Coleman with 5:44 remaining in the game to go ahead for good.
Kokomo and McCutcheon are meeting for the fourth straight season in sectional play, including the third straight time in the opening round.
WESTERN AT LEBANON
Following an opening-round bye last week, Western (8-1) enters the Class 4A Sectional 22 fray with a semifinal game at Lebanon (3-4).
It’s a rematch of a 2019 opening-round game that saw Lebanon beat the Panthers, 32-31. The Tigers scored a touchdown and go-ahead two-point conversion with 19.4 seconds left. That game also was at Lebanon. Western running back Jerry Padgett had a big game in the loss, rushing for 291 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tigers opened the 2020 season 0-3, with losses to Class 4A No. 3 Mooresville and Class 5A No. 11 Zonsville before a three-week break for COVID-19 restrictions. They returned with a loss to Class 3A No. 8 Tri-West. Lebanon has gone 3-1 since. That includes a 29-0 victory over Frankfort in the sectional’s opening round last week.
Western is enjoying one of its best seasons. The Panthers are scoring 39 points per game with Padgett, quarterback Braeden Bryant and receiver Nathaniel Liddell all having huge seasons.
The teams’ only common opponent is Western Boone. Western beat WeBo 31-21 on Aug. 28. Lebanon dropped a 21-6 decision to WeBo on Oct. 16.
MAC AT NORWELL
Maconaquah (5-3) will look to pull an upset when it visits No. 7-ranked Norwell (9-1) in a Class 3A Sectional 27 semifinal game. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2000.
Both teams cruised to wins in the opening round. Maconaquah beat Northwestern 43-0, and Norwell handled Heritage 40-0.
The Braves missed the first two weeks of the season because of COVID restrictions, then had a 2-3 start. They have followed with a three-game winning streak.
Norwell’s only loss came against Class 4A No. 6 Leo. The Knights score 35.1 points per game and hold opponents to just 9.7.
EASTERN AT LAPEL
The No. 6-ranked Comets (10-0) visit Lapel (8-2) for a Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinal game.
The teams met in the 2019 opening round with Eastern edging Lapel in a 34-31 thriller at Greentown. The squads battled to 10-all, 17-all and 24-all ties. The Bulldogs took a 31-27 lead with 1:15 remaining, but the Comets marched 55 yards in six plays for the game-winning score with :06 remaining. It was Eastern’s first sectional win since 2009.
In last week’s opening round, Eastern whipped Alexandria 48-0, and Lapel handled Frankton 46-20.
The Comets score 44.6 points per game and hold opponents to a miserly 6.3. The Bulldogs counter with averages of 34.8 and 21.8.
Lapel’s only losses came against Class 3A No. 12 Cardinal Ritter and Class 2A No. 8 Heritage Christian.
EASTBROOK AT TIPTONIn the other Sectional 36 semifinal game, No. 11 Tipton (7-2) takes on No. 2 Eastbrook (9-1).
Eastbrook is a perennially tough out. The Panthers have won four straight sectionals. In three of those years (2016, ‘18 and ‘19), they went on finish as state runners-up.
Fireworks are possible. Eastbrook scores 50.6 points per game and Tipton scores 40 ppg. Eastbrook QB Jett Engle, who formerly played at Western, has 15 touchdown passes and eight TD runs.
Last year, Eastbrook beat the Blue Devils 34-7 in the semifinal round.
MADISON-GRANT AT Tri-Central
Tri-Central came into the season with a goal of doubling its win total from the previous season for the second straight year. The Trojans went from two wins in 2018 to four wins in 2019 — and they can double again with a win tonight.
The Trojans (7-3) host Madison-Grant (2-5) in a Class A Sectional 43 semifinal game.
TC outlasted Wes-Del 30-28 in double overtime in the sectional’s opening round. Madison-Grant had an opening-round bye.
The squads had one common opponent during the regular season. TC beat Frankton 12-6 in Week 1. The Argylls beat Frankton 50-32 in Week 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.