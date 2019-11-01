A week after the most exciting victory in recent memory for Eastern’s football team, Comet football coach Josh Edwards is enjoying the energy in the hallways at school.
“They’re ecstatic,” Edwards said. “Even non-athletes are excited. It’s outstanding. That’s what we’ve been trying to build here is excitement through football, but also other sports, motivating the teams throughout the year.
“That way, everybody’s bleeding green and gold, not just for one sport or another, but every team.”
The football team is the focal point for the green and gold fan base tonight as the unbeaten Comets take a 10-0 record to Alexandria in the semifinal round of Class 2A Sectional 36.
Eastern beat Lapel 34-31 in the opening round for its first sectional game victory since 2009. The Comets won by engineering a 55-yard drive in the final minute and change, capped by a 13-yard TD pass from Nolan Grubb to Ethan Jones with 6 seconds left.
It was the closest margin of victory for the Comets all season. They won every regular season game by at least 14 points.
“I just think it builds their confidence even further,” Edwards said of the aftermath of that victory. “To have the ability to not march the full field, because we had good field position, but to take the ball 55 yards in just over a minute and to take the lead against a very good team like Lapel, I think that just builds our confidence in them even further.”
Last week’s preparation should carry over to this week as Alexandria is similar to the Bulldogs. Alex enters with a 6-4 record and attacks out of the same formation.
“We’re going to see another good quarterback, similar style of offense that we saw last week — spread offense,” Edwards said.
Tiger QB Rylan Metz has completed 159 passes for a whopping 2,252 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. His top targets are Cade Vernetti (60 receptions, 15 TDs) and Kole Stewart (48 receptions, 8 TDs). Metz is the leading rusher with 541 yards.
“I think they’re pretty darn effective,” Edwards said. “They don’t run the ball a whole lot, which stopping the run is one of our strengths. I thought our kids did a pretty good job last week against the kid from Lapel [Cole Alexander] considering his talent level.
“The kid this week is a good passer as well, but I think our kids are up for the challenge.”
The Comets counter with the same approach they’ve used all season, get the ball in the hands of powder keg running back Zane Downing behind a sturdy offensive line.
“We’re just going to stick with what we’ve done all year. We came into the season wanting to be a football team that relies on running game and passes when available,” Edwards said. “We’re going to come in and make sure our five guys up front block the running game the way we want it and protect the quarterback as well.
“They do blitz a lot. There’s a lot of twisting on their defensive line. That’ll be a challenge for our offensive line and also for our quarterback to recognize that.”
The Comets and Tigers have not met this season and have just two common opponents. Both squads beat Madison-Grant by nearly identical scores, the Comets winning 42-24, and Alex won 42-22. Eastern also beat Oak Hill 23-7 while the Eagles topped Alex 33-26.
TIPTON (6-4) AT EASTBROOK (8-2)
In the other Sectional 36 semifinal, Tipton hits the road to face Eastbrook.
Eastbrook was the 2018 Class 2A state runner-up. The Panthers opened the 2019 season with losses to Class 4A teams Marion and Delta, then ripped off seven straight wins in Central Indiana Conference games to close the regular season 7-2. Eastbrook beat CIC opponent Blackford in the sectional’s opening round.
The Panthers average 40.2 ppg and hold opponents to 15.1.
The Blue Devils are coming off a 58-6 rout of Frankton in the opening round. They score 28.4 ppg and allow 19.7.
KOKOMO (2-7) AT MCCUTCHEON (5-4)
Kokomo visits North Central Conference rival McCutcheon for a Class 5A Sectional 12 semifinal game. The four-team sectional had last week off.
The Mavericks beat the Wildkats 59-20 in NCC play on Sept. 13.
“I believe we are ready to go,” Kokomo coach Richard Benberry said. “I don’t like looking back in the past, but you have to make sure you watch your game from Week 4. There were a lot of mistakes we made and I believe we’ve shored up of those mistakes and having that bye week has totally helped that.”
McCutcheon pummeled Kokomo for 391 rushing yards in the regular-season game. Benberry said the Kats can’t let that happen again.
“You have to stop the running game, especially with it being a colder night,” he said, noting cold weather conditions often limit passing games. “If you make them one-dimensional, you’ll have a chance. But coach [Ken Frauhiger] over there, his boys are going to play tough no matter what so you have to make sure you match the intensity.”
The Mavericks head into the sectional with momentum after winning five of their last six games. Their victory over the Kats ignited the hot stretch.
The Kats opened the season 0-5, won two in a row, then lost two to close the regular season.
“Every season is a roller coaster so you have to make sure that everybody does stay together. For the most part, most people have stayed together, stayed with the team and continued the journey and I’m very proud of them for that,” Benberry said.
Kokomo lost starting quarterback Andres Begne to a torn ACL in Week 8. Kohl Beard, who had been working at QB in wildcat formations, has moved into the starting role with freshman Evan Barker backing him up.
“Kohl will play quarterback. He’ll play some defense as well. Evan will have some time [at QB] as well if needed, but Kohl being a senior, we’re going to go with the kid with the experience,” Benberry said.
WESTERN (6-3) AT LEBANON (4-5)
Coming off byes week, Western and Lebanon meet tonight in a Class 4A Sectional 22 semifinal game.
The Tigers tied for third in the Sagamore Athletic Conference. They score 29.3 ppg and allow 24.4.
“They’re a really quality football team,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “They’ve got some good playmakers at their receiver spots and their quarterback has put up some good numbers throwing the ball. Defensively, they’re very aggressive and they make a lot of plays. Teams have struggled to run the ball against them so it should be a tough matchup.”
Lebanon QB Garrett Harker has passed for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns against only five interceptions. J.C. Reese leads the receivers with 45 catches for 935 yards and 13 scores.
“They remind me quite a bit of Tipton with the formations and things they run and the way they utilize their playmakers,” Stewart said.
“We have to shut down the big plays and then on our side of the ball, we have to control the ball and not turn it over,” he added.
The Panthers closed the regular season with a 21-20 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game. The Panthers built a 20-0 lead only to see the Knights fight back for the win.
“We’ve had a great week of practice this week, we had a good week of practice last week,” Stewart said. “We took a few days off [last week], let the kids rest up a little bit. We have some guys who are banged up so we wanted to give them a chance to recharge their batteries a little bit.
“From an injury standpoint, I think the week off benefited us.”
Western running back Jerry Padgett is one of the players dealing with an injury. He has rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The teams are meeting for the first time since a 2015 sectional game, which Lebanon won 30-6.
CASS (9-1) AT ROCHESTER (4-6)
The No. 1-ranked Kings (9-1) face the Zebras (4-6) for a Class 2A Sectional 34 semifinal game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Barnhart Field.
“They have some athletes,” Cass coach Jeff Phillips said of the Zebras. “We played them two years ago in the tournament and we beat them 7-6. They’ve got a handful of [players] who started in that game who are seniors this year. We told our guys that they’re going to be ready, they’re going to give us their best shot and that we’ve got to be ready to play.”
Cass’ 43-8 sectional win over Pioneer last week was Pioneer’s most lopsided loss since a 47-6 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in a 2011 sectional game. It was coach Adam Berry’s third loss in 55 games coaching the Panthers the last four years, two of them coming against the Kings this season.
Gabe Eurit rushed for 110 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in the win. The senior has rushed for 1,246 yards and 26 TDs on the season.
Chambers has passed for 1,286 yards and 14 TDs on the year. Joey Humphrey has 18 catches for 428 yards and five TDs. Zeck has rushed for 553 and 8 TDs and caught 12 passes for 386 yards and four TDs. Easton Good and Kian Meister are also big-play threats for the Kings.
Humphrey leads the defense with 113 tackles. Good has three interceptions.
Rochester snapped a five-game losing streak with a 43-22 sectional win over Delphi.
- Beau Wicker, CNHI Sports Indiana
HERITAGE (2-8) AT PERU (5-5)
After going winless in 2018, Peru has put together a nice bounce-back season, and the Tigers will look to keep it going when they host Heritage in a Class 3A Sectional 27 game.
Peru, which beat Oak Hill 24-20 in the sectional’s opening round, is looking for its first back-to-back wins since the first two weeks of the regular season.
Heritage used a big fourth quarter to beat Northwestern 29-8 in the opening round.
Like Oak Hill last week, Heritage is a new opponent for Peru.
