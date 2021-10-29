Kokomo’s football team is ready for its sectional opener after having a first-round bye last week.
The Wildkats (7-2) host Anderson (2-4) tonight in an all-North Central Conference matchup in the semifinal round of Class 5A Sectional 12. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Walter Cross Field.
The week off has the Kats raring to go.
“It almost feels like the preseason where you practice and practice and practice against each other. There comes a point in time where your guys are ready to hit somebody else and we’re at that point right now,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said.
Kokomo and Anderson were scheduled to play in the regular season, but the Indians had to cancel because of COVID protocols. The Indians lost two more games to cancellations and then had a bye last week. As a result, they played only once in the previous five weeks.
“Anderson is a team with a lot of unknowns,” Colby said, “but it’s a brand-new season for everybody once the postseason rolls around. They’ll be ready to go [tonight], I’m sure, and I know we’ll be ready to go as well.”
Anderson’s only wins came against the NCC’s bottom two teams, Muncie Central and Richmond, but the Indians also played Pendleton Heights and Marion tough in low-scoring losses.
“They’ve played some decent football in the games that they’ve played,” Colby said. “If we’re not ready to go, they’ll come out and give us everything we want.”
The Kats took a nice step forward with a 7-2 regular season. Now, Colby is looking for the Kats to advance in sectional play for the first time since 2018.
“Hopefully we can continue to play good team football,” he said.
Colby noted the Kats are healthy, but dealing with some personnel issues.
“We’ll have a few things that might look a little different on defense, but we’ll take it for what it is and we’ll go from there,” he said.
Kokomo holds a 42-18-2 lead in its all-time series with Anderson. The last meeting came in 2020 when the Kats drilled the Indians 53-12. The last postseason meeting came in 1997 when Willard Rice’s Kats beat the Indians 28-20 in a sectional opener, avenging an NCC loss to the Indians from the week before.
No. 3 Harrison (8-1) and Zionsville (5-5) are in the other Sectional 12 semifinal. If Kokomo advances to the final, it would host if Zionsville is the opponent, or play on the road if Harrison is the opponent.
PERU AT OAK HILL
The Bengal Tigers (7-2) will visit the Golden Eagles (8-2) for a semifinal matchup in Class 3A Sectional 27.
Peru is riding a six-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles have won five in a row. Peru scores 31 points per game and allows 16.7. Oak Hill counters with averages of 39 and 20.7.
No. 8-ranked Norwell (9-1) and Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran (2-7) are in the other semifinal.
TIPTON AT ALEX
No. 6 Tipton (9-1) travels to Alexandria (4-5) in the semifinal round of Class 2A Sectional 36.
The Blue Devils’ big season has been fueled by a strong defense. Tipton is holding opponents to 7.5 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in Class 2A and No. 5 in the state overall.
The teams are meeting for the first time since a 2008 sectional opener, which Tipton won 53-0. Prior to that, the teams had last met in 1997 in a Central Indiana Conference game. The Blue Devils left the CIC after that season.
No. 1-ranked Eastbrook (9-0) and Lapel (8-2) are in the other semifinal.
CARROLL AT TRADERS POINT
Carroll (7-3) travels to Traders Point Christian (5-5) in the semifinal round of Class A Sectional 42. TPC is located in Whitestown, in Boone County.
Carroll is coming off a 35-0 victory over Frontier in the opening round. That was the Cougars’ fourth shutout of the season. They are holding opponents to 9.5 points per game, the fourth-best defensive average in Class A and the 13th-best average in the state overall.
Frontier is the lone common opponent between Carroll and TPC. The Knights beat Frontier 40-0 during the regular season.
Clinton Prairie (5-4) and Tri-County (0-8) are in the other semifinal.
TAYLOR AT UNION CITY
Taylor (1-5) visits Union City (5-4) in the semifinal round of Class A Sectional 43. Union City is located in Randolph County, on the Indiana-Ohio state line.
Taylor beat Southern Wells 44-37 in the opening round for its first win of the season and first sectional win since 2015.
“I was happy with our kids for the most part,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said after the game. “We did a lot of good things on offense. Defensively, we have to get better. We made some plays, but overall, we have to get better.
“We did some good things and we have some stuff we can still work on, but hey, we earned the right to play again.”
Union City beat Tri-Central 25-14 in the opening round.
The other semifinal is a top-10 clash between No. 2 Monroe Central (10-0) and No. 7 South Adams (8-2).
