The football state tournament resumes Friday night with sectional semifinals. In the KT area, Kokomo, Western, Lewis Cass, Tipton, Tri-Central, Carroll and Taylor remain alive.
In Class 4A Sectional 20, No. 7-ranked Kokomo (9-1) visits Western (6-4). In Class 2A Sectional 34, Cass (6-3) visits No. 9 Lafayette Central Catholic (7-3). In Class 2A Sectional 36, Tipton (5-5) hosts Bluffton (6-4). And in Class A Sectional 43, Taylor (2-8) visits West Central (9-1) in one semifinal and Tri-Central (4-6) visits No. 8 Carroll (9-1) in the other. All of the games start at 7 p.m.
Kokomo and Western are selling tickets to their game. At Kokomo, tickets will be sold in the athletic office from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. until Kokomo’s allotment sells out. Tickets are $7, cash only. Ticket availability updates will be posted to the Kokomo athletics twitter account, @KHS_AD.
At Western, tickets will be sold in the athletic office from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Thursday. Tickets are $7, cash only. All-sport passes are not permitted for admittance to sectional games. Students and football players’ families may purchase today and the general public may purchase Thursday. Remaining tickets will be available Friday at the gate only.
