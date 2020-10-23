Eastern’s football team opens postseason play tonight in a sectional that is set up to be exciting.
Sectional 36 features three teams ranked in the top 11 of Class 2A and a total of four winning squads. Those four teams are matched up against four sub-.500 teams in the opening round. If the sectional goes to form, the semifinals and finals will pit the top teams against each other.
The No. 6-ranked Comets (9-0) host Alexandria (3-6) tonight. Lapel (7-2) is at Frankton (1-8). Those winners will meet the following week. The bottom half of the bracket has No. 11 Tipton (6-2) at Elwood (1-7), and Blackford (3-5) at No. 2 Eastbrook (8-1). Eastbrook was the Class 2A state runner-up in three of the last four years.
Eastern and Eastbrook hold the 1-2 spots in the sectional’s offensive and defensive rankings. On defense, the Comets are allowing a sectional-low 7 points per game, and have five shutouts. Eastbrook is second at 16.67 ppg allowed. On offense, Eastbrook is tops, averaging 50.11 ppg and the Comets are second at 44.2. Tipton is third in both categories, scoring 40 ppg and allowing 17.
Alexandria and Eastern didn’t meet in the regular season but have two common opponents. The Comets shut out both Blackford and Oak Hill this season, and both those teams beat Alexandria.
Eastern’s spread offense attacks on land and through the air. Primary running back Zane Downing has 1,526 yards rushing on the season with 21 touchdowns. Primary quarterback Austin Roberts has thrown for 708 yards and 12 TDs. Eastern’s top targets are Drew Monize (five TD receptions) and Evan Monize (four TD receptions).
Alexandria averages 23 points on offense per game and allows 38.78. The Tigers have more than twice as many yards through the air than on the ground.
QB Gabe McGuire has thrown for 980 yards with 14 TDs. Jagger Orrick is his top target with 36 receptions, 632 receiving yards and nine TDs. Kole Stewart also has 36 catches, amassing 390 yards and four TDs. Max Naselroad is Alex’s top rusher with 370 yards.
TIPTON AT ELWOOD
Quite simply, the Blue Devils (6-2) are heavy favorites against Elwood (1-7).
The Devils beat the Panthers 62-0 in both teams’ season opener (which was actually Week 2). Beyond that, Tipton coach Aaron Tolle is 17-0 all-time against Elwood, and the Blue Devils own a 21-game winning streak in the series.
NW AT MACONAQUAH
For the first time since the final season of the Mid-Indiana Conference (2014), Northwestern and Maconaquah are meeting in football.
The occasion: the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 27.
Maconaquah (4-3) comes in with momentum after winning back-to-back games to close the regular season. The Braves beat Wabash 42-39 in Week 8, then topped Rochester 29-28 in overtime last week.
Northwestern (1-8) also closed the regular season on a positive note. The Tigers beat Benton Central 20-6 in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game to snap a 19-game losing streak.
The NW-Mac winner will advance to face the Norwell-Heritage winner in the semifinal round. No. 7-ranked Norwell is 8-1 and Heritage is 2-5.
LAVILLE AT CASS
Cass (2-7) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts LaVille (5-1) in a Class 2A Sectional 34 opener tonight.
LaVille didn’t face a fellow Class 2A team during the regular season. The Lancers went 2-0 against Class 3A teams and 3-1 against Class A teams.
Last year, the Kings beat the Lancers 56-21 in the sectional championship.
The winner will advance to face the Pioneer-Delphi winner in the semifinal round. No. 3-ranked Pioneer is 8-1 and Delphi is 7-2.
CL. PRAIRIE AT CARROLL
The Gophers (2-7) visit the Cougars (3-4) for an all-Hoosier Heartland Conference matchup in the opening round of Class A Sectional 42.
The HHC game between the teams was canceled because Carroll had COVID restrictions. The Cougars took two weeks off, then returned to beat Sheridan 38-22 in the final week of the regular season.
The Prairie-Carroll winner will advance to face the Traders Point Christian vs. Tri-County winner. TPC is 3-4 and Tri-County is 2-4.
TRI-CENTRAL AT WES-DEL
Tri-Central (6-3) hits the road to take on Wes-Del (3-6) in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43.
It’s a rematch of a Week 2 game that saw TC beat Wes-Del 13-8 at Sharpsville.
The Trojans will look to find an offensive spark following shutout losses against Eastern (Week 7) and Clinton Central (Week 9).
The winner will advance to face the South Adams-Union City winner in the semifinal round. No. 1-ranked South Adams is 8-0. Union City is 3-5.
MONROE C. AT TAYLOR
Also in Class A Sectional 43, Taylor (1-8) hosts No. 9-ranked Monroe Central (6-1). Monroe’s only loss came to No. 1 South Adams.
The Taylor-MC winner will face Madison-Grant (2-5) in the semifinal round.
