SHARPSVILLE — At the start of this season, Tri-Central’s football team set a goal of doubling last year’s four wins.
The Trojans nearly accomplished the feat, but ended up one victory shy.
“We cost ourselves that,” TC coach Shane Arnold said after the Trojans finished the season 7-4 Friday night, falling 28-12 to Madison-Grant in a Class A Sectional 43 semifinal.
The Argylls (3-5), who will meet No. 1-ranked South Adams (10-0) in next Friday’s championship, used a hurry-up offense to go up 14-0 quickly in the first quarter, taking that lead into the half and extending it to 21-0 early in the fourth quarter before TC used a pair of quick touchdown strikes to get within 21-12 with 3:43 to play.
Following a quick MG three-and-out that gave TC the ball back with 2:25 to play, the Trojans fumbled and the Argylls recovered on the 13, marching in on the next play to salt the victory.
“They were better than us. They were more physical than us. They beat us to the punch,” Arnold said. “They didn’t run one play that we didn’t practice a thousand times. They just executed and beat us up. They brought the fight to us and we didn’t handle it well for a while.”
TC, which was without senior running back Holden Rayl, had the ball less than two minutes on the game’s opening drive, forced into a quick three-and-out. The Argylls responded with a 14-play, 81-yard drive that quarterback Jack Thompson capped with a six-yard keeper.
Following another quick Trojan three-and-out, the Argylls needed just one play as Seth Lugar broke off a 59-yard score and TC was looking up at a 14-0 deficit with 4:39 remaining in the opening quarter.
In all, the Trojans punted twice, turned the ball over on downs twice, and ran out the clock on their final drive of the first half.
“Our problem was we would run three or four good plays and then miss a block or run to the wrong hole,” Arnold said. “Self-inflicted wounds, but [Madison-Grant] orchestrated a lot of that with their physicality, their speed was tough for us to handle. They were the better team.”
TC didn’t fare much better in the early going of the second half, punting on its first three possessions before finding its offensive footing late in the game.
Sophomore quarterback Felix Perez connected with classmate Gabe Fowler on a 53-yard TD pass over the middle with 5:56 to play and after Madison-Grant fumbled on its next possession, senior Mason Pickens hit senior Takota Thompson with a 61-yard TD.
“That’s the way we’ve been,” Arnold said. “We fight to the end. My kids have been amazing with that. Either good, bad or indifferent, they’ve never given up or had bad attitudes. That’s the thing I take away from this group more than anything. Even when things are bad, they continue to fight.”
Madison-Grant finished with 259 yards on the ground, with Clayton Powell running for 80 and Lugar running for 73. The Argylls held TC to 72 yards on the ground but the Trojans did manage 149 in the air through the combination of Perez and Pickens.
TC loses 13 seniors from this year’s squad, including Pickens, who completed 6 of 9 passes for 89 yards, and Garrett Graves, who led the ground game with 77 yards on 18 totes.
“They have done so much for this community, this program, for me personally,” Arnold said. “They have built a great foundation for us. High school sports is so much more than athletics and these guys have really done great things in the community. I told them not to walk off with their heads down, that I was proud of them, that they have nothing to be ashamed of.”
