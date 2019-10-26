Maconaquah’s Carter Little runs against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran on Friday during their Class 3A Sectional 27 game at Bunker Hill. Little ran for 216 yards, but Concordia won 42-21.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Stalled drives hurt Maconaquah
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — A handful of critical plays Friday night negated a strong running effort by Maconaquah’s football team and turned what had started as a tight game into a big 42-21 victory for Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran in the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 27.
The Braves rumbled for 389 yards on the ground and three scores, but three penalties led to stalled drives on their first three possessions of the second half, and Concordia scored after each one. Additionally, the Braves threw three interceptions, with one going back for a touchdown.
Maconaquah’s Carter Little runs against Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran on Friday during their Class 3A Sectional 27 game at Bunker Hill. Little ran for 216 yards, but Concordia won 42-21.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Mac’s Carter Little turns to look behind him as he makes a big run. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s Jared Blake fights for yards as Concordia’s defense tries to bring him down during Friday’s game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Mac’s Nolan Kelly carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Mac’s Jared Blake makes a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Mac’s Carter Little takes down FW’s Tyler Grossman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Mac’s Carter Little brings down FW’s Amir Drew. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Mac’s Carter Little runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-25-19 Maconaquah vs Fort Wayne Concordia football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Mac vs FW Concordia football
Concordia emerged with a three-touchdown win after the Braves seemed poised to match them score-for-score for half the game. Concordia led 21-14 at halftime and Maconaquah had the ball to start the second half. The Braves moved efficiently to the Cadet 25-yard-line when a holding penalty stalled the drive.
The next series, Mac stalled in midfield, getting three yards on a fourth-and-three and turning the ball over on downs just two plays after a five-yard penalty. And on the next series, Mac drove to the Cadet 13 but a 15-yard penalty pushed the Braves back and Maconaquah threw its third interception on the next play on a third-and-20 play.
“Offensively in the second half we kind of just hit a wall, didn’t finish drives, had a couple penalties that stalled us out,” Maconaquah coach Austin Colby said. “[We] got behind the chains and with what we do, if we get behind the chains, it’s going to be trouble for us. We just had to eliminate the mistakes and we just couldn’t stay away from them in the second half and that’s what ended up hurting us.”
Concordia and Maconaquah were evenly matched in the first half while showcasing different styles of offense. Concordia struck first on a 35-yard pass play from quarterback Brandon Davis to receiver Jalen Vanderbosch with 10:37 left in the first quarter. Maconaquah responded four plays later with an eight-yard TD run by Carter Little after his 48-yard burst on Mac’s first play set up the score.
In the second quarter, Concordia’s Kameron Vanderbosch snagged his team’s second interception of the quarter and returned it 35 yards for a score. Mac again responded when Jared Blake ran for a four-yard TD to cap a nine-play drive with just 1:05 before halftime.
Mac tried a squib kickoff and Concordia got a good return by Jalen Vanderbosch to the Mac 35-yard-line. Four plays later, Concordia QB Davis ran in from a yard out to take a 21-14 lead into the break.
“That [kickoff return] coupled with our offensive drive to score right at the end of the half to make it 21-14, that was nice,” Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said. “At that point, it had all the earmarks of a shootout, didn’t it? And it still kind of did [after that], and then we got a stop, they had a holding penalty that was kind of big on their first drive of the second half. Any time you can get them behind the sticks a little bit, that gets them out of their comfort zone.”
Maconaquah was driving to tie the game in the third quarter when the first key penalty stalled a drive in Concordia territory. Concordia scored on its first three possessions of the second half to take a 42-14 lead and end any doubt.
Mac got a 14-yard TD run from Little with 3:36 left in the game and never got the ball back after that.
Mac had a huge night on the ground as Little ran 31 times for 216 yards and Blake ran 24 for 121. The Braves had trouble through the air. Quarterback Nolan Kelly hit on just 2 of 7 passes for 12 yards and had three interceptions.
For Concordia (5-5), running back Amir Drew ran for 156 yards, gaining 118 yards after halftime. Davis connected on 11 of 16 passes for 236 yards. He hit his first four passes, missed his next five, then connected on seven in a row including all five in the second half. Nine of his completions went for first downs, ranging from 11 to 44 yards (though one ended up in a fumble that the Braves recovered).
“They were very, very efficient throwing the ball and did it very well,” Colby said. “It kind of scared me coming into the game but we had a great week [of practice] in the secondary and I thought we played OK, we just had a couple mental lapses that they took advantage of. But you know what, I’m proud of how we played. It was a good effort by our guys.”
Mannigel said the key factor was “turnovers — our ability to get interceptions on those two passes in the first half, that’s probably No. 1. And we were able to take advantage of some things they did defensively. They were trying to take away our passing attack and sort of emptied out the box a little bit and our ability to run in there late in the second half helped us out.”
Both squads return a lot of contributors next season. Maconaquah lost its first two games of the year, then won seven straight before finishing 7-3 on the year.
“We started the year with a lot of inexperience,” Colby said. “We had three players that started for us Week 1 that had not even played a down of football in their high school careers. The strides we made from Week 1 to now, I’m very happy to see that, and hopefully we can continue to gain off this.”
