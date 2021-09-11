ARCADIA — When you’re part of a program that has only won two games in 33 tries over the past four seasons, a 42-7 score does not look like something that is encouraging on the surface. In reality, Northwestern’s defeat at Hamilton Heights had a number of positives for a young program trying to grow under first-year coach Robert Patchett.
The Tigers looked promising early, taking a 7-0 lead after the first 12 minutes of play, but the superior Huskies came on strong to earn a 42-7 victory.
“For us right now, we’re just trying to get better every week,” said Patchett. “I’m taking a team that’s a wing-T team and we’re trying to open things up. I think we’re certainly better this week, but we’ve got to learn to finish.”
Through the first quarter the Tigers were the dominant team. They were able to stop the Huskies (3-1, 1-0 HC East Division) opening drive on an interception by Tyler Lake at the goal line. They followed with a promising drive that ended with a turnover on downs at midfield, but were able to force a punt.
That’s when Northwestern was able to hit on some big plays in the passing game. They moved 83 yards in just five plays with A’Marion Conyers ripping off a big pass reception for 43 yards to set up a 25-yard swing pass from Jansen Slate to Cole Cardwell for a TD with 1:10 left in the first.
“They were playing us in man coverage all night and we knew we could put them in some situations that would make them uncomfortable,” said Patchett. “We always feel like if we can get [Conyers] the ball in some space he can do some things and A’Marion is a heck of an athlete. The whole play was dictated by their coverages.”
Hamilton Heights was able to answer with its own scoring drive capped by a four-yard run from Trey Ehman. Northwestern had a great opportunity to retake the lead on its next drive, but Slate was intercepted at the goal line by Charles Brown.
The Huskies then slowly took control the rest of the game. Wide receiver Gavin Bramel was a tough matchup to handle all night for the Tigers as he finished with seven receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. His first two scores came with 8:07 and 0:34 left in the first half and helped the Huskies carry a 21-7 lead into the half.
Heights added two more touchdowns on its next three drives, but freshman Joey Sigler provided a bright spot for Northwestern with an interception in the end zone. Unfortunately, the offense was unable to deliver, losing a pair of fumbles to stifle any comeback.
“None of the teams that we have played this year have run the ball very well,” said Patchett of his defense. “We just have trouble cleaning things up on the back end. We’re learning and we’re going to get better.”
Slate had an impressive night throwing the ball, going 12 of 16 for 202 yards and a score. Cardwell had 89 yards rushing and 60 receiving to pace the offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.