GREENTOWN — Eastern’s football team moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference following a 35-0 victory over Carroll on Friday night at Cogdell Field.
The Comets set the tone for the game by taking the opening drive 73 yards on seven plays for a score. Zane Downing went through the middle to score a four-yard touchdown.
After Carroll (3-2, 1-2 HHC) couldn’t move the ball on its first offensive possession and punted, Eastern took possession at Carroll’s 45-yard line. It took six plays for the Comets to score. Downing took to the middle again and scampered for another touchdown from 26 yards. Eastern was leading 14-0 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.
Neither team could move the ball in the start of the second quarter, but Eastern’s special teams got in on the act when Tytus Morrisett blocked a punt to set up Downing’s 16-yard TD run to make the score 21-0 at the 9:11 mark.
Eastern’s final two possessions of the first half also started on Carroll’s side of the field, and the Comets took full advantage as Downing scored from 11 yards for his fourth touchdown and QB Nolan Grubb scored from five yards to make the score 35-0.
“We are playing better every week,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We are starting to click better. We got Grubb back in running the offense. Our backs are running hard and our defense is getting better every week.”
Eastern’s defense dominated in holding Carroll to 18 yards rushing and 88 yards passing, and the Comets’ offense came up with 320 yards total offense.
Eastern was led by Downing with 126 yards rushing on 16 carries and four touchdowns. Ethan Jones added 37 yards rushing and Grubb threw for 67 yards.
For Carroll, Clay Metzger ran for 32 yards and Heath Richardson passed for 88 yards.
