...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
September 17 for the following counties
Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard,
Madison, Shelby
This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.
An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Kokomo’s Rondell Greene (1) is congratulated by Kadin Dempsey, left, after Greene intercepted a pass on the first play of the second quarter of the Kats’ game against Marion on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Greene’s pick was part of three takeaways in the quarter. The Kats turned all three into points to fuel a 49-3 rout of the Giants.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
DEFENSE DELIVERS
FOOTBALL: Takeaways help No. 7 Kokomo hammer Marion
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
Three turnovers. Three scores.
That’s what turned a fairly close game the way of Kokomo’s football team in a hurry against longtime North Central Conference foe Marion on Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kats led 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. Twelve minutes later, it was 42-3 thanks in part to Kokomo turning those three Giant miscues into 21 points.
1 of 38
Kokomo's Junior Story leaps over players as he carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dre Kirby outruns Marion to score a touchdown for the Kats. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dre Kirby runs the ball in for a touchdown. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Devon Thomas runs the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker looks to pass to Jackson Siefert-Barnes. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jackson Siefert-Barnes runs the ball after making a catch. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Rondell Greene (1) is congratulated by Kadin Dempsey, left, after Greene intercepted a pass on the first play of the second quarter of the Kats’ game against Marion on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Greene’s pick was part of three takeaways in the quarter. The Kats turned all three into points to fuel a 49-3 rout of the Giants.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Dre Kirby carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jaquan East takes down Marion's Jayden Johnson. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's defense takes down Marion's Jayden Johnson. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Evan Barker carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Brandon Bennett and Jeremiah Brooks take down Marion's Zane Scott. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keegan Name carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jackson Siefert-Barnes carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Junior Story carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Buddy Love carries the ball. Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo football defeats Marion 49-3 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Just like that, it was another second-half running clock for the Kats, who improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in NCC play with a 49-3 win.
After a blowout against Muncie Central that left Kat coach Austin Colby wanting more last week, Friday’s lopsided victory had him much happier with his squad.
“Just proud of how we started and finished the game,” Colby said. “I thought it was a weird start to the game and a weird finish to the game last week. This week was much better. Good to be back home. Just overall, more pleased.”
Dre Kirby capped the Kats’ opening possession — a 9-play, 71-yard drive — with a 39-yard touchdown score. Marion (0-5, 0-3) countered with a 30-yard field goal and Kokomo responded with a six-play, 65-yard drive on its second possession that Junior Story finished off with a seven-yard rushing score.
The succession of Giant turnovers, which fell back-to-back-to-back in the second quarter, showcased a combination of Kokomo’s defensive prowess and offensive abilities.
On the first play of the second quarter, Rondell Greene snagged an errant pass that set Kokomo up at the Marion 49. Kirby punched it in from nine yards out six plays later for a 21-3 Kat lead.
Three plays later, Devon Thomas intercepted a third-down pass that set the Kats up at the Giant 39. Quarterback Evan Barker pushed in from five yards out to cap that drive and make it 28-3.
Marion (0-5, 0-3 NCC) got just three plays off after that before Kirby pounced on a fumble at the Giant 23. The Kats turned that into paydirt just four plays later when Barker connected with Jackson Siefert-Barnes on a 12-yard touchdown toss.
“You’ve got to be able to capitalize on turnovers, but first off you’ve got to be able to get them,” Colby said. “We preach them all week in practice and every day we’ve got a goal we set in practice. Just super proud of our corners. They’ve kind of had a rough start to the year but they’re starting to figure it out. Being in the right position at the right time and making a play is what it’s all about.”
Pouncing on those miscues more than made up for a bit of a messy start on both sides of the ball as the Kats were dinged with three penalties for 30 yards on the opening two possessions.
The Kats lost 15 yards on their first drive and another 15 on a roughing the kicker penalty on fourth-and-eight that gave the Giants life back on their first drive and led to their only points of the night.
“We were able to overcome some of those penalties early,” Colby said. “We held them to the field goal on their first drive when we had that roughing the punter. Being able to overcome penalties is huge. Just proud of our guys for staying with it. We never want to get behind the chains but when we do we’ve got to be able to overcome that. That was a bright spot to having so many penalties.”
Barker added another TD run from two yards out with :05 to play in the first half that triggered the mercy rule for the second half.
Story scored his second TD on the Kats’ first possession of the second half. Story finished with a team-high 141 yards rushing as Kokomo gained 362 yards on the ground and 381 total. Keegan Name finished with 75 yards on nine carries, Siefert-Barnes had 62, Kirby 51 and Barker 31.
A week after surrendering an uncharacteristic 27 points to Muncie Central, the Kats’ defense delivered against the Giants.
Marion finished with 218 total yards, with a bulk of those coming from Jayden Johnson, who finished with 157 yards on the ground.
Reis Beard finished with seven tackles (six solos) to lead the Kats. Jaquan East came up with six tackles (five solos) and Tracy Dowling had six tackles (four solos) and a sack.
Out of its eight offensive possessions, Marion turned the ball over four times and punted twice.
Perhaps most impressive was Kokomo’s reserve defense keeping the Giants out of the end zone at the start of the fourth quarter as Marion opened with a third-and-goal opportunity at the Kat 3. Johnson rushed to the 1 and then Kokomo’s defense stuffed him on the fourth-down attempt.
“I was very happy that we held them out of the end zone there with our younger guys at the end of the game. That’s a big thing,” Colby said.
