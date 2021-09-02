KT sports logo with football

Taylor opts to cancel another grid game

Taylor High School on Wednesday announced it was canceling its football game against Carroll on Friday. The Titans haven’t played this season; they also had their first two games canceled as the program deals with COVID issues.

Carroll quickly found a replacement for Taylor on the schedule. Carroll now will host Madison-Grant on Friday.

The following is Friday’s area football schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

• Kokomo at Marion

• Lafayette CC at Northwestern

• Eastern at Delphi

• Benton Central at Cass

• Sheridan at Tri-Central

• Madison-Grant at Carroll

• Maconaquah at Northfield

• Tippecanoe Valley at Peru

• 7:30 — West Laf. at Western

• 7:30 — Twin Lakes at Tipton

 

