Taylor opts to cancel another grid game
Taylor High School on Wednesday announced it was canceling its football game against Carroll on Friday. The Titans haven’t played this season; they also had their first two games canceled as the program deals with COVID issues.
Carroll quickly found a replacement for Taylor on the schedule. Carroll now will host Madison-Grant on Friday.
The following is Friday’s area football schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Marion
• Lafayette CC at Northwestern
• Eastern at Delphi
• Benton Central at Cass
• Sheridan at Tri-Central
• Madison-Grant at Carroll
• Maconaquah at Northfield
• Tippecanoe Valley at Peru
• 7:30 — West Laf. at Western
• 7:30 — Twin Lakes at Tipton
