Taylor’s Jav’Aire Patterson keeps his balance as Southern Wells’ Bryar Gearheart tries to pull him down during a Class A Sectional 43 game Friday night at Taylor. Patterson scored five touchdowns, including two on kickoff returns, to lead the Titans to a 44-37 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
THE BELL RINGS
FOOTBALL: Taylor outlasts Southern Wells in shootout
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Taylor playmaker Jav’Aire Patterson returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Southern Wells promptly responded with an eight-play scoring drive. From there, the teams continued to trade punches for the rest of a wild first half before the action quieted down somewhat in the second half.
In the end of the Class A Sectional 43 game, Taylor emerged with a 44-37 victory — and a much-needed emotional release following a winless and trying regular season.
1 of 27
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Christopher Moore holds up two fingers as he enters the end zone for a successful two-point conversion. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Mehki McGee runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson is all smiles after making a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Jav’Aire Patterson keeps his balance as Southern Wells’ Bryar Gearheart tries to pull him down during a Class A Sectional 43 game Friday night at Taylor. Patterson scored five touchdowns, including two on kickoff returns, to lead the Titans to a 44-37 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Michael Pemberton, left, and Christopher Moore, along with Southern Wells' Korbyn Harmon go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Bricyn Cooks celebrates after Taylor defeated Southern Wells. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson takes down Southern Wells' A.J. Wright. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Christopher Moore out manuevers Southern Wells' Owen King as he completes a successful two-point conversion. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Michael Pemberton outruns Southern Wells' Quintin Darling. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson outruns Southern Wells' Owen King. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Christopher Moore catches the ball and makes it to the end zone for a two point conversion. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Michael Pemberton throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson heads to touchdown territory. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Bricyn Cooks takes down Southern Wells' A.J. Wright. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson runs the ball for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs Southern Wells football
1 of 27
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Christopher Moore holds up two fingers as he enters the end zone for a successful two-point conversion. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Mehki McGee runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson is all smiles after making a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Jav’Aire Patterson keeps his balance as Southern Wells’ Bryar Gearheart tries to pull him down during a Class A Sectional 43 game Friday night at Taylor. Patterson scored five touchdowns, including two on kickoff returns, to lead the Titans to a 44-37 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Michael Pemberton, left, and Christopher Moore, along with Southern Wells' Korbyn Harmon go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Bricyn Cooks celebrates after Taylor defeated Southern Wells. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson takes down Southern Wells' A.J. Wright. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Christopher Moore out manuevers Southern Wells' Owen King as he completes a successful two-point conversion. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Michael Pemberton outruns Southern Wells' Quintin Darling. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson outruns Southern Wells' Owen King. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Christopher Moore catches the ball and makes it to the end zone for a two point conversion. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Michael Pemberton throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson heads to touchdown territory. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Bricyn Cooks takes down Southern Wells' A.J. Wright. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Taylor's Jav'Aire Patterson runs the ball for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-22-21 Taylor vs Southern Wells football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“They’re really excited and it stems from a couple things,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said after his players excitedly broke from the postgame talk to race to ring the victory bell. “It’s not just that they won the football game. Since [teammate] Johnathon McKoon passed away, that’s been a driving force. They see the 79 every day. They wanted that really bad. There’s still stuff we’re dealing with and it’s tough for our kids. I’m happy for them.”
McKoon, a junior lineman who wore No. 79, died Sept. 19 in a one-vehicle accident.
“It’s just been such a disjointed year,” Ousley said. “We missed the first three weeks [because of COVID issues], then we played Eastern, then we missed another week, then Johnathon died. ... It takes a special kind of kids to still be out here and still trying to do the things that they need to do to win a game.”
Taylor (1-5) advances to face Union City (5-4) in a semifinal game next Friday at Union City. The Indians beat Tri-Central 25-14 Friday.
Patterson fueled Taylor’s first sectional win since 2015 with an outstanding performance. The Titan junior scored five touchdowns — three rushing and two on kickoff returns. He rushed for 168 yards on just 17 carries, an average of 9.9 yards per carry.
“He’s really good,” Ousley said with a smile. “We just have to stay out of his way sometimes. Like the kickoffs, that’s natural. We block it, but we’re not that good of blocking it. He’s a special kid — fun to watch.”
Like Taylor, Southern Wells was looking for its first win. The teams came out swinging. The Titans struck with big plays while the Raiders primarily countered with methodical drives.
The opening quarter was all action. After Patterson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Raiders (0-10) had an eight-play scoring drive, the Titans had a quick five-play scoring drive that Patterson capped with a 2-yard TD run, and the Raiders had a 12-play scoring drive. That left 9.4 seconds in the quarter — just enough time for Patterson to return the kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.
The action continued in the second quarter as the Raiders’ Bryar Gearheart followed Patterson’s second TD return with a 75-yard kickoff return for TD to open the quarter. The Raiders added a two-point conversion to take their first lead, 23-22. At that point, both teams already had season highs in points.
After the Titans turned the ball over on downs, the Raiders went 64 yards on 11 plays for another TD and a 29-22 lead with 3:54 left in the half.
Taylor regained momentum with a pair of scores before half. Patterson’s earlier returns led the Raiders to squib kick. The Titans took advantage of the short field for a five-play, 58-yard scoring drive that Chris Moore capped with a 3-yard TD run. Owen Shimer’s kick knotted the score. After the Raiders went three and out and had a short punt, the Titans ripped off another quick drive with Patterson scoring on a 3-yard run at :12. Shimer’s extra point made it 36-29 at half.
The Raiders had a promising start in the second half. First, they had an 11-play scoring drive that took more than half of the third quarter. They scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion for a 37-36 lead. Two plays later, Taylor lost a fumble.
Taylor’s defense held and forced Southern Wells to punt — and the Raiders botched the snap. The Titans took over on the Raider 25 and Patterson needed just one play to cash in. He raced 25 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with :45 left in the quarter.
Taylor stopped Southern Wells on its next drive with Michael Pemberton recording a big sack on second-and-long and Austyn Galbreath following with a tackle for loss on third-and-long. The Raiders punted with 6:20 left and the Titans kept the ball the rest of the game. The Titans converted a pair of fourth downs on the drive with Pemberton, the Titans’ QB, picking up the first downs with runs.
“We have some special kids on offense,” Ousley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.