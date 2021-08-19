Taylor’s football team looked in the preseason to build its roster into one that could turn the corner following last season’s 1-9 finish.
Coach Josh Ousley was encouraged by the mentality that his team showed early in the preseason.
“Right now, the biggest thing is I like the attitude,” Ousley said. “Our kids are working hard and that’s a little bit of a change from where we were last year. Last year, we had a defeatist attitude. … Now, we got a group of kids who are dedicated to working hard in the offseason, that are focused on working hard and getting better.”
After the departure of previous standout quarterback Jaylen Harris, the Titans’ offense will look a little different in the pocket as Michael Pemberton prepares to step into the helm. Mehkhi McGee, De’mon Davis, Francisco Macias and Zach Landis plan to serve as Pemberton’s main weapons at wide receiver and tight end.
For Pemberton to succeed, Ousley noted that work with their offensive line has been a key element of focus throughout the offseason. Offensively, the Titans struggled at times last season, being shut out in two games and mustering just six points in each of three other contests.
Bricyn Cooks, Chris Moore and Jav’aire Patterson are running backs.
The run game is one that Ousley plans on relying on heavily throughout the season in hopes that it will help open up their passing attack.
“I think we are going to be able to run the ball a lot better this year than we were last year. We’re doing some things different this year. … I also think that because we’re going to be able to run the ball a little bit better, we’ll probably be able to throw the ball more consistently and open up things that we could never get to in the playbook last year,” he said.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Titans will need to shore up glaring issues from last year. They surrendered 53 points per game to opponents.
“We’re still going to be aggressive,” Ousley said. “We’re going to blitz because that’s what we believe in. … We have to create opportunities for ourselves by blitzing and creating chances. Our kids are learning hard and learning the schemes.”
Finally, Ousley believes that the team’s success hinges solely on the physicality that his team plays with, most importantly on the defensive side.
“We have to be physical, it’s not even an option. We have to be more physical when it comes to tackling and when it comes to line play. That was a major hurdle that we couldn’t overcome last year and we have to work really hard this year to be as physical as we possibly can,” he said.
Ousley noted the benefits of becoming more entuned with his team for year two.
“The nice thing about this being year two, the majority of the kids know the schemes, know the defense, know the offense. Some of the stuff we’re putting in is old hat and these kids are picking it back up where we left it last year and these kids are making big strides,” Ousley said.
The Titans begin the regular season on the road Friday when they travel to North White before their home opener on Aug. 27 when they host North Miami.
