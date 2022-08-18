The Taylor Titans expect to have a firmer foothold this season with some experienced holdovers, some playmakers, and the comfort zone of being in the third season under coach Josh Ousley since his return to the program.
“I think there is a little bit of a learning curve, but the nice thing about this being the third year of me being back is this: The kids who were freshmen and sophomores and juniors last year, they know the offense, they know the defensive concepts that we play. There is a learning curve, but I think it’s a much smaller learning curve than we’ve dealt with in the past,” Ousley said.
The Titans have 27 players on the roster
“We have six seniors this year, two of them didn’t play last year,” Ousley said. “The seniors that [are returning players] have a lot of experience, but we don’t have a lot of seniors with experience. We have a nice junior class, and we have a very nice freshman class so we have a lot of good skill kids — more than I expected.”
At running back is senior Jay Patterson (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), who made the 2021 KT All-Area team after rushing for 97.3 yards per game and scoring 14 touchdowns — 10 rushing and four on returns. Five of those touchdowns came during an electrifying performance against Southern Wells in sectional play.
The receivers are seniors Mehki McGee (6-2, 155) and Catch Sullivan (5-9, 140), and sophomore move-in from Iowa Jaylyn Wooten. Freshman Baris Moore (6-0, 165) will play running back and wide receiver.
“Offensively I think we’re going to be able to run the football,” Ousley said. “We have some dynamic athletes that we can use on offense that will help us. As the season progresses we’ll be able to throw the ball better than we have in the past.”
Freshman Javionne Harris (6-2, 170) and junior Chris Moore (5-11, 140) are competing for the QB spot.
In the rotation on a young offensive line are senior Alex Lindley (6-2, 260), junior Nathan Williams (5-9, 230), sophomores Francisco Macias (6-1, 170) and Zach Landis (6-3, 200) and freshmen Britton Dillon (5-8, 200), Larsjon Mitchell (6-0, 180) and Anjelaus Rash.
The emphasis is to gain yards on the ground, a challenge after graduation losses.
“Losing those three up front, we kind of had to retool and rebuild and move some kids around,” Ousley said. “That’s why offensive line has been a focus because we have skill kids that can be dynamic and we have to be able to block for them.”
The defensive line rotation includes Macias, Lindley, Williams, Landis, freshman A’mari Shelton, and sophomore Cassius Gates, Wooten’s brother who also moved in from Iowa.
Linebackers are junior Bricyn Cooks (5-7, 160), Dillon, Wooten, senior Dorian Lott (6-1, 170), and freshman Josh Garcia (5-7, 150). The secondary includes Sullivan, Chris Moore, freshman Jake Moore (5-9, 150), Baris Moore, and Patterson.
Chris Moore will probably handle punting and Baris Moore kickoffs. Kicker is still being determined.
The Titans are looking to improve on a 1-6 season. With an uptick of players this year, the numbers crunch lessens a little.
“What I’ve been talking about with our kids is really focusing on us as a group and taking care of what we can take care of,” Ousley said. “We are going to be better this year, how much better depends on them. Improvement doesn’t always show up in wins and losses.
“Once we get rolling a little and get confident with the offense … I don’t think people are going to want to play us because we do have a lot of dynamic athletes. My main thing with this group is staying together and taking care of what we can take care of, and if we do that, good things will happen.”
