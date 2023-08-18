The Taylor Titans look to post gains in the fourth year since the return of coach Josh Ousley. While last year’s 2-9 season looks modest from the outside, it included a sectional game victory that gave the program a jolt of life, and was more wins than the squad has had since 2018.
“I really like what we have so far. From a standpoint of coachability and attitude, I think our kids have turned a corner,” Ousley said. “We talked a lot about, in the offseason and leading into the season, about changing our culture and our kids have really bought into that.”
A core of experienced players return to a team that is still largely young. Those stabilizing influences include Javionne Harris, Jaylyn Wooten, Antwon McMillian Jr., Francisco Macias, Britton Dillon and Chris Moore. The strength is on defense, where each of those players has a role.
“I think one thing we’re going to rely on is speed and the ability to change situations with speed,” Ousley said. “I think we’re going to be pretty good on defense this year, just because we have some pretty good athletes in some positions.
“We got better last year as the season went on defensively and I think some of the small changes are really going to help this year defensively. Offensively, we’ll be better, but offense takes longer to develop than defense does.”
The Titans will play multiple formations offensively and Ousley stressed that a lot depends on the development of the offensive line. In the rotation on the line are senior Macias (6-foot-1, 185 pounds), junior Dillon (5-8, 200), senior Jamarion Shelton, junior Cassius Gates (5-7, 200), junior Gabe Rust, freshman Landon Bratton (5-6, 165) and freshman Evan Cohee.
At receiver spots are junior Jake Moore (5-9, 150), freshman Owen Collins, sophomore Alex Hall (6-0, 160) and junior Wooten. Hall will have a dual role as a receiver and tight end. Wooten will also factor in at running back and is a quarterback option.
At running back are freshman Dylan Underwood and senior Chris Moore (5-11, 140), who will also split time at receiver. And back at QB is sophomore Harris (6-2, 170).
The defense will play a 3-4 front with options of zone and man in the backfield. The defensive line includes Dillon, Macias, junior Elijah Brumley and Gates.
At linebacker spots are Hall, senior McMillian (6-0, 195), Harris, Wooten and Underwood. At defensive back are Jake Moore, Collins and Chris Moore. Chris Moore will also handle the punting duties.
The goal is to show improvement.
“At some point in this process of the rebuilding here, we have to turn a corner, and I think we’re set up to be successful this year, it’s just a matter of are we going to take care of it on the field?” Ousley said.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunities to win football games if we continue to grow. Offensive line — if they grow we’re going to get better. I think we’re going to be pretty good on defense and that’ll keep us in ballgames, but if our offensive line hasn’t grown enough over the last year, we’re going to continue to struggle, but hopefully they’ve improved enough to move forwards.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.