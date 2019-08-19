Indiana Football Hall of Fame coach George Gilbert is used to taking over in challenging situations. The former Clinton Central and Tri-Central coach, who won the Class A state title with TC in 2013, is taking over this fall at Taylor. The Titans have won just 13 games in the last 10 seasons.
"They've had six winning seasons in 51 years," Gilbert said. "That's pretty tough. Tri-Central had eight, and Clinton Central had seven, so they're very similar in the situations except we're in 2019. We'll just have to wait and see what happens."
Gilbert isn't forecasting immediate turnarounds or selling a product that can't be delivered. He grasped that the job would be difficult when he took it and got an immediate look when only three players showed up for off-season weight training. It wasn't until just before the season started that there were enough players for a team, and the planned scrimmage was called off due to insufficient numbers.
He discussed the immediate priorities for the players on the roster.
"Obviously, it didn't work trying to get them to come out, so what we've got to do is we've got to engage these guys to where they really start caring about each other and become a team," said Gilbert, who has a 222-176 career record.
"The second and probably most important thing is they have to buy into the package we're presenting them. If they can buy into the package, become a team, winning and losing always takes care of itself. You can't prepare kids if they don't care about each other and don't buy into what their coach is trying to do. Even though we've only got 23 kids, they are getting better."
The Titans' offense has to fill a lot of holes due to graduation losses and players who moved. They return 12 yards of rushing and no quarterbacks who played the position last season. Alex Kropczynski is back after snagging 13 receptions for 176 yards last season, second on the squad.
Junior Jaylon Harris (6-feet, 150 pounds) takes over as quarterback. Seniors Kropczynski (6-2, 180) and Tyler Hall (6-0, 180) are the halfbacks. Junior Christian Parks (5-11, 130) is the flanker. Sophomore Michael Pemberton (6-1, 145) is the backup at flanker, and freshman Bricyn Cooks (5-6, 135) and junior Riley Gilbert (5-9, 180) are the backup running backs.
Up front, senior Colby Devenport (6-1, 215) is at center. Sophomore Calin Sweeney (6-0, 290) is the left guard, junior Ethan Griffin (6-4, 205) is the left tackle, and senior James Lambert (5-7, 150) is the left end. Junior Joshua Doty (5-7, 175) is the right guard, senior Trent Monroe (6-0, 200) is the right tackle and Noah Fickle (6-0, 160) is the right end.
Also available for play on the line are senior Phillip Gaffoway (6-2, 200), senior Karleion Blackburn (6-0, 195), freshman Orion Dillman (5-9, 225), sophomore Cameron Craft (5-8, 230), junior Ethan Cage (5-8, 165), and freshman Nathan Williams (5-8, 210)
"[Assistant coach] Marvin Boswell has been with me for I think around 20 years now," George Gilbert said. "He's going to run our veer offense. But he's got a different twist to what we're doing. We're going to try to utilize some of these quick kids that we have over here at Taylor.
"We've got four kids that can run, can run at a high level," George Gilbert said, naming Hall, Harris, Kropczynski and Riley Gilbert as speedy. "So we've got to find a way to get them in space."
On the defensive line, Doty is the nose tackle with Craft at right tackle and Monroe at left. The outside linebackers are Fickle and Griffin. The inside linebackers are Kropczynski and Cage. Riley Gilbert is the strong safety and Harris the free safety. Hall is at right cornerback and Pemberton at left.
Among the defensive backups are freshman safety Darian Lott (5-8, 145) and sophomore cornerback De'mon Davis (5-7, 125).
"I think we have to pursue," George Gilbert said of the defense. "We're not very strong physically. We are fast. If we ever put strong and fast together we could be a pretty good football program, and that's obviously my objective.
"We run a 3-4 defense so everything works to the boundary anyway, so we've just got to get there. We've got to bend, not break a whole lot."
Senior exchange student Sivert Karlsen (5-8, 145) is the punter and kicker.
Taylor opens Friday at North White.
"Right now, we've got to find a way to stay healthy so we can play the entire season," George Gilbert said. "We've got to find a way to field a team each and every Friday night, find a way to get a little bit better and after that see what happens."
