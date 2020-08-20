From the outside, being part of Taylor football looks like a tough slog. The Titans face a numbers crunch, are starting fresh with their second coach in as many years, and haven’t posted a winning season since 2008.
On the inside, it’s a different story.
“You know what I really like about this group is there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” former and once-again Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “They’re really excited and it’s making it easier to build some things. Because they’re excited, I’m not having to spend my time trying to motivate them. They’re excited to be at practice, they’re having fun.”
Ousley is taking over after the Titans went 1-9 in a one-year stint by George Gilbert, who has since returned to Clinton Central. Ousley coached the Titans in 2005-10 and recorded Taylor’s only two winning seasons in the 2000s in that span, that 2008 squad and the 2007 team.
He was not involved with the program again until taking over this spring. Like every team, the pandemic shutdown threw a wrench into his transition plans.
“It was really difficult considering I accepted the job in March and about a week after I accepted the job, we went into quarantine,” Ousley said. “We didn’t have access to kids again until July. Then we had them for a week and we had a COVID case at Taylor so we were shut down for two more weeks. You try to do stuff online, you try to do stuff on Google Meet, but being in the building the last week has helped us build our numbers rapidly.”
The Titans have between 20-25 kids out for the squad now as they look to implement Ousley’s plans on offense and defense.
Ousley said that once the Titans get reps and game experience, their strength should be on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think the main thing is we’re so athletic in what we’re doing, in freeing some of these kids up to be athletes and use their speed and their athletic ability to make plays,” he said. “In the 3-5 [defense] you don’t just sit around, you get after people, you do a lot of blitzing. They’re really excited, they want to see how it’s going to play out.”
The foundation is the linebacker group, including seniors Josh Doty (5-8, 180, 67 tackles last season), Ethan Cage (5-10, 195, 53 tackles), Jaylen Harris (6-0, 155, 37 tackles) and Ryley Gilbert (5-9, 160), and sophomores Jav’Aire Patterson (6-foot, 175 pounds) and Bricyn Cooks (5-7, 160),
“With that linebacker group we’re going to be pretty solid,” Ousley said.
Defensive linemen include sophomore Nathan Williams (5-7, 210), senior Ethan West (5-8, 250), junior Cameron Craft (5-8, 220) and freshman Zach Landis (6-3, 200). Defensive backs are senior Ty’mon Davis (6-3, 185), junior De’mon Davis (5-10, 135) and junior Michael Pemberton (6-2, 165).
On offense, Harris (6-0, 155) returns as quarterback. He was 11 of 28 for 140 yards last season as the Titans used the pass sparingly, attempting just 48 as a team. Running backs are Gilbert (527 yards and five touchdowns in five games last season) and Patterson. At wide receiver spots are Ty’mon Davis, Pemberton and De’mon Davis. Cooks is at tight end.
Offensive linemen include Doty, Cage, Craft, West, Williams and Landis.
“We’re going to run spread offense, but we’ll still be emphasizing the run,” Ousley said. “I just like to spread people out to be more efficient and we can use the passing game to help [complement] the running game.”
Gilbert will handle the kicking and punting duties.
Ousley is bringing in a new style of play and said the offense needs a lot more reps to catch up to where it needs to be. But he’s enthused about what they’ve done so far.
“I think the kids have adjusted really well because we basically have changed everything about how things are done,” Ousley said. “Practices are much shorter, the kids are really excited and I’m really excited. In February, if you’d told me I’d be doing this now I’d probably have laughed at you, but for the kids to take this as well as they have, it’s made me really excited.
“They eat up everything you give them [in instruction]. That makes it exciting for me.”
He’s realistic that the Titans need time to grow into a better team.
“I want us to be competitive every play,” Ousley said. “That may not translate to the scoreboard, but I want us to compete every play. If we complete every play, that’ll [eventually] translate to the scoreboard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.