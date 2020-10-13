Eastern’s football team moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s Class 2A state poll from the Associated Press. The Comets (8-0) will go for their second straight undefeated regular season and outright Hoosier Heartland Conference title when they host Clinton Prairie on Friday night.
Tipton (5-2) dropped out of the Class 2A Top 10 following last week’s loss to Western. The Blue Devils are one spot out.
The regular season concludes Friday. The following is the area schedule. Kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Arsenal Tech
• Clinton Prairie at Eastern
• Benton Central at Northwestern
• Delphi at Taylor
• Twin Lakes at Cass
• Lafayette Catholic at Tipton
• Clinton Central at Tri-Central
• Rochester at Maconaquah
• Manchester at Peru
• Sheridan at Carroll
• 7:30 — Rensselaer at Western
