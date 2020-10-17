Northwestern’s football team beat Benton Central 20-6 Friday night in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game to snap a 19-game losing streak.
The Tigers (1-8) jumped to a 14-0 halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a battle. We also knew it was going to be a very winnable game,” Northwestern coach Austen Robison said. “I told the kids at the end of the game, ‘I’ve tried to preach this to you for two years now, but football is 90% mental. You guys walked out on the field [Friday] with your chest puffed out and your head held higher than I’ve ever seen it held and it reflected in the way you guys played.’ From the opening kickoff to the last play of the half, we were in total control.”
The Tigers had not scored more than seven points in a game through the season’s first eight weeks. They broke loose Friday thanks in part to a strong start.
“I think punching in that first touchdown and going up 6-0, which we had not been ahead once all season, kind of gave the kids confidence and led to the rest of the half, moving the ball,” Robison said.
The Tigers made it 20-0 in the third quarter. The Bison (0-9) avoided the shutout when they recovered a Tiger fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the final quarter.
Quarterback Jansen Slate and running backs Bodey Henry and Cole Cardwell had touchdown runs for the Tigers and Connor Austin converted a two-point conversion. Robison noted running back Jaelin Fowler provided an early spark before suffering a high ankle sprain in the first quarter.
Robison was thrilled to see the smiles on his players’ faces after the game.
“The kids deserve it. They’ve worked their butts off. It was fun to see them rewarded for what they’ve been though for the last two or three years,” he said.
Northwestern visits Maconaquah in the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 27 next week.
TIPTON 49, LAF. CC 13
Class 2A No. 11-ranked Tipton buried Class A No. 11 Lafayette Central Catholic 49-13 in the Hoosier Conference’s fifth-place game at Tipton.
The Blue Devils’ Drew Pearce returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown. After the Knights scored to knot the score 7-7, the Blue Devils had the next three scores in building a 28-7 lead. Eli Carter had a touchdown run, quarterback Sam Edwards had a TD run and Pearce had a TD pass to Nate Powell.
After the Knights kicked a field goal shortly before halftime, the Blue Devils had a quick answer in the form of a hook-and-ladder with Sam Edwards passing to his brother Jayce Edwards, who lateraled to Carter. He covered the final 20-plus yards for a score and a 36-10 halftime lead.
Tipton tacked on two more scores in the third quarter. Will Sayers scored on a run and Sam Edwards had a TD pass to Vince Hoover.
The Blue Devils (6-2) visits Elwood (1-7) in the opening round of Sectional 36 next week.
TWIN LAKES 32, CASS 12
Twin Lakes handled host Lewis Cass 32-12 in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game at Walton. The Indians (5-3) ended a three-game losing skid after starting the season a perfect 4-0.
The Kings (2-7) dropped their fourth straight game.
“We were just flat out-played in the first half of the ballgame. Twin Lakes came out and played really, really good early,” Lewis Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. “They are a well-coached team and are hitting their stride this year.
“I was disappointed in the way we came out. We came out with a little more fire in the second half, but it was a little too late.”
Twin Lakes built a 17-0 halftime advantage with stingy-defense and a solid running game.
The Indians held the Kings to just 44 yards of offense in the first half before Tyson Johnson and Kian Meiester got Lewis Cass going. The duo found some running room by executing the jet sweep on the outside of the Indians’ defense.
Johnson scored on a 33-yard run on the jet sweep in the fourth quarter with 6:22 left to close the gap to 24-12 before Twin Lakes’ Noah Johnston sealed the game. The senior caught a 25-yard touchdown on fourth and 7 late with 3:49 to go to put Twin Lakes up by the game’s final margin.
Cass will host LaVille (5-1) next week in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 34.
Trent Wright, for the Kokomo Tribune
MACONAQUAH 29, ROCHESTER 28, OT
Maconaquah rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to beat visiting Rochester in a Three Rivers Conference game.
In overtime, the Zebras had the ball first. On first down, Landon Kelly scored on a 10-yard run and Kaleb Shaffer’s PAT kick was good. The Braves’ Jared Blake charged up the middle on first down for a touchdown. The Braves came out in an unbalanced line for the conversion attempt and Blake took the direct snap from Cory Bockover. Blake followed a host of linemen to the goal line for the win.
Carter Little led the Braves’ balanced rushing attack with 131 yards on 27 carries. Quarterback Nolan Kelly rushed for 83 yards on eight second-half carries and Blake added 78 on 14 attempts. Blake became the sixth player in school history to rush for more than 2,000 career yards. He now has 2,044 yards.
Matt Ingram led Braves’ defense with 13 tackles.
Maconaquah’s senior class has 22 wins the past four years, making it the third-winningest class in school history. Only the 1975 and 1980 Brave teams have more wins as both teams chalked up 25 wins.
The Braves (4-3) will host Northwestern (1-8) in the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 27 next week.
Chuck Finster, Maconaquah athletics
AROUND THE AREA
Peru and Carroll won their regular-season finales while Tri-Central and Taylor closed with losses.
Peru whipped Manchester 43-14 in a Three Rivers Conference game. The Bengal Tigers (7-2 overall) finished 6-2 in the TRC, good for a share of second place behind champion Southwood.
In Hoosier Heartland Conference games, Clinton Central edged Tri-Central 6-0 at Sharpsville, Delphi blasted Taylor 56-6 at Center, and Carroll handled Sheridan 38-22 at Flora.
