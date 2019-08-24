Northwestern’s football team found Eastern Hancock quarterback Houston Swan and his bevy of receivers hard to handle in the teams’ season opener Friday night.
Swan tossed six touchdown passes — all in the first half — to lead the Royals to a 42-13 win. The 6-foot-1 sophomore completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 298 yards and connected with six different receivers. He sat out the second half.
“He had a good ball,” Northwestern coach Austen Robison. “We ran two different defenses last year and I brought in a new defensive coordinator and they’re learning a new defense. It takes time. We would have much rather faced [Week 2 opponent] Twin Lakes this week knowing they run the ball every play. It’s tough trying to put in all your [pass] coverages and get really good at one without knowing exactly what a team is going to do [in Week 1].
“We’ll get better at it. One of our starting defenders has been out two weeks with a concussion and we’ve had to move some people around. We’re still trying to figure ourselves out.”
Swan had three TD passes in the first quarter and three more in the second quarter to lead the Royals to a 42-0 halftime lead. That prompted a running clock in the second half under the IHSAA’s new mercy rule, which kicks in when the halftime margin is 35 or more.
While the Royals clicked in the first half, the Tigers sputtered much like they did in 2018 when they suffered six shutout losses during a 1-9 season.
Quarterback Logan Caudill had three interceptions and the Tigers also lost a fumble. The Royals scored 18 points off the turnovers.
“I don’t want to say we were having flashbacks to last year, but we kind of did,” Robison said. “But our coaching staff, as much as our players, is trying to adjust to each other. We finally found our adjustment late in the second quarter and we figured out what we needed to do and we did it. We moved the ball late in the second quarter.”
The Tigers found some success with the ground game. Running backs Jaelen Fowler, Cole Cardwell and Nathanael Bilodeau complemented each other well on the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half, which covered 69 yards and lasted 15 plays. Caudill capped it with a 1-yard TD run.
“Hopefully we built a little bit of confidence there,” Robison said. “We kind of found our identity in terms of what we can do and what we’re going to hang our hats on for the rest of the season.”
Cardwell finished with 83 yards and Fowler had 77.
Also for the Tigers, Ethan Collins provided a bright spot with a pair of booming punts. One went 50 yards and the other covered 53 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.