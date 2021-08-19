Tipton’s football team follows up a strong 2020 season with some new faces in spots to handle the ball, and a lot of dependable players back in the most physical spots. The Blue Devils went 9-3 last fall and won the Sectional 36 title for their first sectional title since 2013. They fell in the regional to eventual Class 2A state runner up Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.
Veteran coach Aaron Tolle said the team’s experience is “probably more than people would think. We’ve got 12 or 13 starters back from last year’s team so we have a fairly experienced team, but we did lose some vital positions, there’s no doubt about it.
“When you lose two of your [key] starters — Sam Edwards at QB, who is an All-State player, Drew Pearce was a two-way All-State player — those two guys are going to be hard to replace.”
Back in the fold are players who give Tipton’s offense and defense a physical head start.
“We will have four returning starters [from] our offensive line so we should be strong up front offensively,” Tolle said. “We have a 1,000-yard rusher back in Eli Carter so our running game should be strong. We’re counting on that.
“We have seven starters back on defense. Our offensive and defensive fronts should be the strength of our team. Pass offense, pass defense, that’s probably where we have to replace the most.
Back to the offensive line are, senior center Nick Myers (6-feet, 259 pounds), senior left tackle Kipper Barnett (6-4, 250), and senior left guard Bryce Kesterson (5,11, 204). Barnett was a junior All-State pick last year. In contention for right guard are junior Sam Cline (5-10, 190) and senior Jovany Fuentes (5-10, 236). In contention for right tackle are senior Dylan Hill (6-1, 220) and senior junior Chase Higgins (6-1, 219).
Senior Drew Servies (6-0, 186) was on the line last season and will be a tight end/H-back this season. Also candidates for that role are senior Brogan London (6-0, 170), junior Levi Burkett (6-0, 190) and senior Sam Ridgeway (6-7, 210).
Receivers include senior Nate Powell (6-4, 185), senior Aden Tolle (6-1, 170) and Ridgeway, with two backups looking to mix in — junior Zane Goodrich (5-8, 140) and junior Eli Carver (5-7, 145). Powell had 31 catches for 529 yards and three TDs last season.
Carter (5-9, 170) is back at running back after rushing for 1,027 yards on 154 carries last season (6.7 yards per carry) with 17 touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 156 yards and a TD. Other running back options include Servies and sophomore Sutter Griffin (5-9, 170). Sophomore Vince Hoover (6-2, 228) takes over at quarterback. Aden Tolle is the first QB backup if needed.
With more than half the starters back, defensive depth is a plus, especially in the trenches.
“This is going to be one of the strengths of our team is we have a lot of guys who can play defensive line,” Aaron Tolle said.
Hoover, junior Clayton Henderson (6-0, 180), Fuentes, Myers, Barnett and Higgins will rotate in at the three D-line spots.
Inside linebacker options include London (35 tackles), Kesterson (29 tackles), senior Dakota Adams (5-10, 228, 54 tackles) and Cline. Outside linebacker candidates include junior All-State linebacker Servies (the returning leader with 108 tackles), Ridgeway and Burkett.
In the secondary are safeties Powell (54 tackles) and Aden Tolle, Carter at one cornerback spot (40 tackles) and Goordich and Carver are in contention for the other CB spot.
Sophomore Dakota Foerg (5-9, 155) and senior Nick Hughes (6-0, 140) are sorting out kicking duties.
The Tipton skipper hopes to get the Blue Devils up to a top-10 squad in Class 2A.
“Our No. 1 goal always is to win the sectional. That’s extremely tough to do,” Aaron Tolle said. He noted that last season, the sectional had four legitimate contenders. “We want to be really competitive in our conference, which is maybe even more competitive than winning our sectional in some years.
“At this time of year, our goal is to try to win our division in the Hoosier Conference and try and play in that Hoosier Conference championship game and try to win a sectional. If we can do those things than it’s certainly a successful season and anything on top of those things is phenomenal.”
