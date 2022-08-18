Every season, Tipton football coach Aaron Tolle said, the Blue Devils’ goal is to win a sectional.
To get in range of that goal this season, the Blue Devils have a lot to replace.
“We graduated quite a bit of experience,” Tolle said. “I think we’ve got six or seven starters back from last year, really graduated two really strong senior classes in a row, so we’re lacking in experience a little bit, but the kids’ attitudes and effort have been great all summer. They’re eager to learn and ready to take their turn on Friday nights.”
The Blue Devils are coming off a 10-2 season that ended in a sectional final loss to Eastbrook. While most of the starters graduated, the Blue Devils do have two key pieces back in senior running back Eli Carter and junior quarterback Vince Hoover. Tipton will rely on those two a lot, especially early.
“Obviously, we feel like as far as our quarterback-running back combination, we feel like we have one of the strongest in the area,” Tolle said. “Eli Carter is a two-year returning starter on both sides of the ball. He’s an All-Area, [Class 2A junior] All-State kid. Everybody on our schedule knows it’s going to start with him. He’s had a phenomenal offseason.
“Vince Hoover is coming into his second year as our starting quarterback, which I think is a huge advantage.”
Carter (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) ran for 1,607 yards and 28 touchdowns last season while averaging a robust 9.1 yards per carry. He also had 17 receptions and two receiving TDs. Hoover (6-3, 216) completed 70 of 110 passes for 1,193 yards and 16 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also ran for 251 yards and seven TDs.
“I don’t think we’re going to change our philosophy, it’s all just going to be different numbers and different names,” Tolle said of how the Blue Devils expect to play. “There’s some certain things that we believe in that have been really effective for us. We believe in being balanced offensively as much as possible. My philosophy is we want to dictate whether we run or pass. We don’t want the defense to dictate that.
“We’re replacing the entire receiving corps, but we do have our running back returning, as well as our quarterback. Where the ball is, or who is carrying the ball, is going to be the same a lot of the time until we get these other guys up and running.”
Wide receivers are senior Zane Goodrich (5-9, 150), sophomore Landon Spidel (6-2, 172) and freshman Izayah Mahaney (5-8, 151). Also in the mix at receiver are senior Eli Carver (5-7, 145), sophomore Oliver Conaway (5-8, 120) and sophomore Dallas Capshaw (5-9, 126). Others expected to get carries at running back are junior Sutter Griffin (5-9, 165), who ran for 324 yards last season, and sophomore Calvin Condict (5-6, 135).
The offensive line is another point of emphasis. At center is senior Sam Cline (5-10, 192), a returning starter moving over from a guard spot. Senior Levi Burkett (6-0, 196) moves to guard. Senior Clayton Henderson (6-0, 182) is the other guard. Senior Chase Higgins (6-1, 219) and junior Aidan Blair (6-1 200) are the tackles. The tight end competition features senior Clark Rodibaugh (6-1, 155) and sophomore Cole Hussey (5-9, 155). Each will likely see time there.
“We’ve been working really hard to try to replace four offensive linemen and we’re working on a daily basis to do so, so the good thing is we’ve had some juniors and especially some seniors step up to the plate and kind of take charge there,” Tolle said. “To be totally honest, I’m kind of eager to see them play.”
On the line in Tipton’s 3-4 defense are defensive ends Higgins (61 tackles, four sacks), a returning starter, and Henderson. At defensive tackle is Blair or senior Jackson Witherow (6-4, 287).
Linebackers include returning starter Hussey (68 tackles, four sacks) at an inside spot, along with either Cline or Mahaney at the other inside position. Candidates at outside linebacker include Burkett (36 tackles), Condict, Hoover and senior Anthony Reynolds (5-11, 166).
Carter is a safety (40 tackles, two interceptions), along with either Spidel or Griffin. Returning starter Goodrich (39 tackles) and Carver are cornerbacks.
Burkett will punt and junior Dakota Foerg (5-11, 160) is the kicker.
“Even though we’re inexperienced, we’re still going to have a number of seniors out there, which in our program, that goes a long way,” Tolle said.
While the Blue Devils don’t boast a lot of on-field experience, Tolle thinks that the players who will get field time this season have benefitted from watching it from the sidelines previous seasons as those teams improved and thrived.
“There is going to be a sharp learning curve, I think,” Tolle said. “The important thing is that they have bought in, over their careers, and know what the expectation here is — the expectation here is to win games on Fridays.”
