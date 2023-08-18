Despite Tipton’s football team finishing below .500 last season — a rarity among Blue Devil squads — the progress from start to finish was what coach Aaron Tolle enjoyed, and what he hopes to see from this year’s squad, which is short on experience.
“We graduated a lot,” says Tolle, who is entering his 19th season at the helm. “We’ve got six or seven starters back from last year’s team and in that graduation is included a North All-Star. That’s really, really hard to replace.
“From point A last year to where we got in the first round of the sectional and beating Eastern in a great ballgame [21-20], we really improved. To me, that has to be the goal this year. If we can improve as much in 2023 as we did in 2022 then we will have accomplished something.”
The Devils will have their work cut out for them out of the gate. In addition to losing Eli Carter (1,799 total yards and 27 touchdowns) to graduation, Tipton is also without a top returning player — senior quarterback Vince Hoover — to start the season.
“He’s banged up right now,” Tolle said last week. “He had offseason surgery. We’re hoping to get him back sooner rather than later. He’s not in the lineup as we speak. Getting him back would be a huge shot in the arm.”
In the meantime, the Devils will turn to 5-foot-10, 145-pound junior Dallas Capshaw under center. Capshaw saw limited action at quarterback last season. Tolle noted that Capshaw has been working very hard and has “attacked the position.”
Protecting Capshaw up front will be important. Tipton returns a pair of offensive linemen in senior right tackle Aidan Blair (6-1, 230) and sophomore Jack Roach (6-4, 255), who moves from left guard to left tackle.
Junior Logan Hufhand (5-10, 245) and sophomore William Wolford (5-10, 180) will fill guard spots and freshman Nathan Hawkins (6-0, 215) will be snapping at center.
“We need to win the line of scrimmage,” Tolle said. “We’re probably going to lean on the run game, more than we maybe have in a while, at least early on. If we can win the line of scrimmage, it’s going to give us our best opportunity to win, especially early in the season.”
Tipton will rotate three running backs in junior Calvin Condict (5-9, 175) and sophomores Izayah Mahaney (5-8, 151) and Chace Hussey (5-10, 170).
Mahaney will also see time as a slot receiver. Juniors Landon Spidel (6-2, 180), Oliver Conaway (5-10, 143) and sophomore Joe Clouser (5-9, 135) will be the other wideouts. Mahaney had 246 yards on 25 receptions last season and Spidel had 12 catches for 210 yards.
On the other side of the ball, Tolle says Tipton will be “a multiple defense. Our base defense is a 3-4 but we like to jump into some different fronts depending on the opponent. We feel pretty good about our front seven and we’re pretty inexperienced in the secondary. We’ve been working really hard to get those guys up to speed and ready to go. I think our front seven needs to be one of our strengths.”
Wolford, Blair and Hufhand will line up as D-linemen. Junior Cole Hussey (5-10, 180), last season’s leading tackler (117 total tackles), and senior Payton Tragesser (5-7, 150) are inside linebackers and Condict and Chace Hussey are outside linebackers.
Tolle is eyeing Spidel and Mahaney at safeties and Clouser and Conaway at cornerbacks. Others who could fit into the defensive mix include Roach, senior Joel Brandon (5-10, 193) and junior Riley Coleman (6-0, 260).
Senior Dakota Foerg (5-11, 160) will handle kickoffs, extra points and field goals.
After opening with new foe South Adams in a Week 1 game at Indiana Wesleyan University, the Devils will host Elwood before launching into a loaded Hoosier Conference slate. Tolle hopes the tough schedule will prepare his squad for a deep run in the Sectional 36 bracket that features the likes of Eastern, Eastbrook and defending sectional champion Bluffton.
“If we can put ourselves in the same sentence or paragraph as those three teams by the end of the year, then our coaches and our players have done a really good job,” Tolle said.
