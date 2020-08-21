When Tipton’s football team finally was able to get back together again after the spring sports shutdown, Blue Devil coach Aaron Tolle was heartened by what he saw.
“When you don’t see your kids for four months, I think it’s a challenge to be able to communicate with them on a daily basis like you’re used to, but from everything I heard — especially our varsity kids, our returning starter kids — there was no doubt that when we got to meet back up in July, they’d put a lot of work in on their own, or together, or in small groups without the coaches being involved. They took it upon themselves,” Tolle said.
That offseason work further adds to Tipton’s expectations this season. Tipton finished 6-5 last season and fell in sectional play to eventual Class 2A state runner-up Eastbrook. Depending on the lineup, the Blue Devils have 15 to 17 starters back and the staff remained the same. Tolle said the players are picking things up quickly and he was pleased with how they executed plays in last week’s scrimmage.
“I think we have a lot of capability,” Tolle said. “I think we can be extremely dangerous in the Hoosier Conference, I think we can be extremely dangerous in our sectional. I think we have a talented group. I think we have good senior leadership. I think we have a group that cares about football. When you have those things, if you don’t get the injury bug … we have the capability of this being a special season.
“But there’s probably a lot of people that say that before Game 1. We feel that way, but we’ve got to go out and prove it on Friday nights.”
On offense, the Blue Devils return their leading rusher, leading receiver, and quarterback. Receivers include senior Drew Pearce (6-foot, 190 pounds), senior Jayce Edwards (5-10, 150) and junior Nate Powell (6-3, 175). Senior Jayvin Lyons is the running back (5-11, 190) and senior Sam Edwards is the quarterback (5-11, 150).
Pearce made the 2019 KT All-Area team and Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team after recording 27 receptions for 465 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, and adding another 370 yards rushing and seven TDs on the ground. Lyons led the squad with 554 rushing yards on 111 carries. Edwards completed 59 of 114 passes for 856 yards, 14 TDs and just three interceptions.
Up front are senior center Nate Morgan (5-10, 240), junior guard Bryce Kesterson (5-10, 160), junior guard Nick Myers (6-0, 245), junior tackle Kipper Barnett (6-4, 210), senior tackle Noah Ridgeway (6-3, 190) and junior tight end Sam Ridgeway (6-7, 210).
“I think we have a lot of talented skill kids, probably as deep as we’ve ever been at wide receiver,” Tolle said. “I think we’ve got some good running backs, a returning starter at quarterback in Sam Edwards that from what I’ve seen is much improved, and we’ve got Jayvin Lyons and Drew Pearce that were sort of our go-to guys last year, and I think we can surround those guys with four or five other people that if you pay too much attention to them, we’ve got other guys that can hurt you.”
The defense also returns a lot of experience.
“We’ve got eight starters back on defense,” Tolle said. “Defense should certainly be a strength. It’s kind of been our motto to be undersized and fast and fly around and be physical. This team has that capability too. If they can improve a little bit, we can put a pretty stout defense out there for sure.”
Tipton’s three-man front in the 3-4 defense will feature a revolving door of contributors, including senior defensive end Wade Roby (5-11, 195), defensive end Barnett, senior nose tackle Gerardo Fortuna (5-8, 160), defensive end Morgan, nose tackle Myers, freshman defensive end Vince Hoover (6-3, 207), senior lineman Logan Monday (5-9, 174) and junior lineman Dakota Adams (5-10, 210).
Lyons has an inside linebacker spot and senior Colin Stapleton (5-9, 260) and junior Brogan London (5-11, 170) are contesting for the other spot. Outside linebackers are junior Drew Servies (5-11, 175) and Noah Ridgeway. Pearce and Powell are safeties. Edwards and sophomore Eli Carter (5-9, 160) are cornerbacks. Senior Brendon Gutierrez (6-2, 176), junior Aden Tolle (6-0, 160) and senior Kaiden Rogers (6-1, 170) are also in the secondary rotation.
Lyons had a team-high 115 tackles last season. He made the All-Area team and Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team. Servies was second with 90 tackles. Stapleton had 61 tackles, Roby had 46 tackles shared the team lead with five sacks, and London had 40 stops.
Noah Ridgeway will handle punting, Lyons will take kickoffs and senior Cole Jackson (5-11, 140) is the place kicker.
“Our No. 1 goal every year is to win sectional,” Tolle said. “Goal No. 2 is we’d like to be playing in the Hoosier Conference championship game, so that means winning the East Division [to advance to the championship]. Both of those goals are going to be very difficult to achieve. We’ve got our work cut out for us but we feel like we’ve got a solid squad. We’d just like to be able to finish the season to be honest.”
Tipton’s original opener against Madison-Grant was called off due to M-G having too many players in quarantine to play today. Tipton opens at Elwood on Aug. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.