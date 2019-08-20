Tipton’s football team will have a lot of new faces in the starting lineup win it opens the season on Friday, but the program’s main goal will remain the same: win a sectional championship.
The Blue Devils just might need a little more time to hit stride after losing an 18-member senior class from last season’s 9-2 team, with those two losses coming against eventual state champions West Lafayette (3A) and Western Boone (2A).
Playing in the rugged Hoosier Conference will make Tipton better in the long run, but won’t give the Blue Devils much time to find their way. On the flip side, getting used to playing those physical, fast teams can play dividends once the postseason arrives.
“Competition is going to make you better,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “Our No. 1 goal every year is to win the sectional. It is a fine line because when you play so many really good teams, physical teams — injuries can become a concern, they’re always a concern, but when you play really good teams the speed of the game is so much faster.”
Tipton won’t be able to replace quarterback K.J. Roudebush, an Indiana All-Star and the 2018 Kokomo Tribune All-Area MVP who passed for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,110 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Blue Devils will instead have to slightly adapt its style to fit the talent on this year’s roster.
“We’ve been very blessed here,” Tolle said. “I’ve had a couple of quarterbacks in K.J. and Austin Hooker that were North All-Stars and I don’t think you can look at it as how can we replace them? Because you can’t. No one person can replace that.”
Sam Edwards, a junior, will be the team’s starting quarterback. Tolle touted the work Edwards has put in during the offseason and said the team will make some slight adaptations to best utilize Edwards’ skill set.
“Our offense isn’t totally going to change, we’ll still look like Tipton football,” Tolle said. “But we’ve made some adaptations to fit Sam’s strengths and we want to do the things that will allow him to be successful. We’ve moved some people around, but when it comes right down to it, we still want to be a balanced offense. We want to be able to run the ball, we want to be able to pass the ball.
“We want to get as many guys on our offense involved as possible. We’re still doing all of those things, it just may be in a little bit different fashion.”
The offensive line returns two starters and will be anchored by left tackle Kobe Stephens, a Class 2A junior all-state selection last year.
“We’re going to look to him to be our leader up front,” Tolle said of a unit that averaged close to 9 yards per rushing attempt last year.
Conner Morris, a senior, will start at left guard, while Nate Morgan, a junior, will start at center.
“[Morgan] is the strongest young man I’ve ever coached,” Tolle said. “He’s close to a 400-pound bench press as a junior. He’s very strong and has worked in the offseason very hard at his footwork and becoming a better athlete.”
C.J. Redmon, a senior, will start at right guard. Malcolm Shuck, a senior, and Kipper Barnett, a sophomore, are competing for the right tackle position.
In the backfield, junior Jayvin Lyons started at offensive guard last season but has converted to be one of the key running backs this year.
“He’s a very good athlete,” Tolle said. “He played offensive guard for us last fall and then played shortstop for the baseball team, so you don’t have that combination very often. That kind of tells you the type of athlete he is. He could play multiple positions for us.”
Anthony Reel, a senior transfer from Noblesville, and Gerado Fortuna, a junior, will also get carries. When Tipton uses a fullback, Drew Servies, a sophomore, will fill that role.
The wide receivers group might be the deepest on the team, Tolle said.
Drew Pearce, a junior, returns and is the team’s top target. Jayce Edwards, the twin brother of quarterback Sam; and Nate Powell, are the team’s next best receivers. Some younger players — Brendon Gutierrez, Sam Ridgeway and Aden Tolle will also see time at receiver.
Tipton will return three starters on defense, including Lyons, a junior all-state linebacker last season. Stephens returns on the defensive line, and Pearce is back at safety.
“Those are our three returning starters,” Tolle said. “We want to be fast and physical. We’re just looking for guys that have a motor who want to play fast and physical, and from there we find a position for them. If we’re going to continue to be successful defensively, we’re going to have to find some of those guys to step up.”
Morgan, Morris, Barnett, Dakota Adams and Sam Williams will rotate on the defensive line.
Wade Roby will play the other inside linebacker next to Lyons. Noah Ridgeway will play one of the outside linebacker spots, while Servies, Bryce Kesterson, Fortuna and Colin Stapleton will compete for the other outside linebacker spot.
Nate Powell will play the safety position opposite of Pearce, while Jase Edwards and Reel will be the cornerbacks. Aden Tolle, Sam Edwards, Joash Williams and Will Sayers will serve as backups in the secondary.
Tipton will likely be without one player the staff had been counting on — senior Trevor Ramsey, a junior starter last year who tore his ACL. It appears he likely suffered another serious knee injury on his opposite leg.
“All he wants to do is play sports here at Tipton and he was going to be a guy we were really counting on,” Tolle said. “He was going to be a really good player for us. You hate to see that happen to anyone from anywhere. But when you develop a relationship with a kid over four years, you want to see them succeed.”
