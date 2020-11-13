Tipton football coach Aaron Tolle knows Fort Wayne Bishop Luers will present a formidable test for his defense.
“They can score on every snap,” he said, “and it’s not just one guy, it’s multiple guys.”
No. 11-ranked Tipton (9-2) hosts Luers (6-6) in a Class 2A regional at 7 o’clock tonight. Tickets are limited to players’ families because of COVID restrictions.
Luers’ record, of course, is misleading. The Knights play in the Summit Athletic Conference, which has three Class 6A teams, three 5A teams and another three 4A or 3A teams. The parochial Knights are the lone 2A team in the conference.
“They’ve played a 5A/6A schedule to where we’ve played a 2A/3A schedule — a very good 2A/3A schedule, but it’s still not a 5A/6A schedule,” Tolle said.
Luers is an 11-time Class 2A state champion. In the last three of those championship years, the Knights beat the Blue Devils in regionals — 55-14 in 2010, 44-23 in 2011 and 22-12 in 2012.
“What they bring to the table [this year] is maybe a little different,” Tolle said. “Their passing game is excellent — as good as we’ve seen this year and maybe in many years.”
Carson Clark is the quarterback. The junior southpaw has completed 185 of 311 pass attempts (59.5%) for 2,670 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Brody Glenn, another junior, is the top receiver with 51 catches for 982 yards and 13 touchdowns. Krashaun Menson and Sir Hale, also juniors, have four TD catches apiece. Hale is the primary running back.
The Knights scored 53.7 points per game in sectional victories over Whitko, No. 7 Fairfield and No. 4 Eastside. Luers beat Eastside 56-49 in the final.
“We’ve kind of bragged about our athletes all year long and the number of them we have. They’re going to have their hands full,” Tolle said. “Our secondary is going to have to play phenomenal. They’re going to have to cover really well and they’re going to have to tackle really well.”
Tolle is looking for the Blue Devil offense to help the defense by sustaining drives and avoiding turnovers.
“They have athletes at all three levels of their defense,” Tolle said. “We need to play Tipton Blue Devil offense — we need to be able to run it and throw it. We want to stay balanced.”
Tipton QB Sam Edwards has completed 129 of 191 pass attempts (67.5%) for 1,848 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. Drew Pearce and Nate Powell lead a deep receiving corps — Pearce has 39 catches for 568 yards and nine TDs and Powell has 30 grabs for 518 yards and three scores. Eli Carter leads the ground game with 990 yards and 16 scores.
Tolle liked his squad’s business approach in practices this week.
“I’ve been impressed with my team — to be honest, I’ve been impressed with my team all year long. I feel like they’ve dealt with maybe more adversity than any team I’ve ever coached whether it’s COVID-related or injury-related or whatever it might be. I feel they’re very deserving of being a sectional champion and very deserving of being one of the final eight teams [in 2A],” he said.
The Tipton-Luers winner will advance to the north semistate and face the winner between No. 1 Andrean (11-1) and No. 3 Pioneer (11-1).
