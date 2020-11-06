From 2010-13, Tipton’s football team rattled off four straight Class 2A sectional championships. The Blue Devils capped their memorable stretch in ‘13 with a state runner-up finish. After a rebuilding stretch in 2014-16, the Blue Devils quickly returned to their winning ways.
The Blue Devils haven’t won a sectional title since 2013, or been in a final. Instead, the road to sectional hardware and beyond has consistently gone through Tipton in recent years.
Tipton suffered narrow losses to tough Western Boone teams in the ‘17 and ‘18 sectional semifinal rounds. WeBo went on to win the first of back-to-back state titles in ‘18. Last year, Eastbrook beat Tipton in a sectional semifinal; the Panthers went on to finish as state runners-up to WeBo.
Now the Blue Devils finally find themselves in the sectional title game again. The question is, does the road to sectional glory go through Tipton again, or do the Blue Devils take control of the wheel?
The answer comes tonight as Tipton (8-2) hosts Lapel (9-2) in the Class 2A Sectional 36 championship. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils are shooting for their 10th sectional title all-time.
“Program-wise, it’s been a long time. It’s been seven years since we’ve been in a sectional championship game,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “This was our goal from the very start of the season. It’s not easy to get into this game. We just challenged them to do everything they can to play at their best and hopefully it works out.”
The Blue Devils enter the game on an impressive three-game winning streak. First, they blasted Lafayette Central Catholic 49-13 in the Hoosier Conference’s fifth-place game to close the regular season. After hammering Elwood 40-0 in the sectional’s opening round, the Devils topped No. 2 Eastbrook 56-39 in a semifinal thriller last week.
“I think we’ve been playing really well,” Tolle said.
Tolle pointed to quarterback Sam Edwards’ play and the team’s ball security as keys to the hot stretch.
For the season, Edwards has completed 112 of 172 pass attempts (65.1%) for 1,671 yards. The senior has 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has gone nine straight games without an interception.
“Sam has really had a phenomenal season,” Tolle said. “He was a returning starter and he is probably the most improved player on our team, to be honest, and it starts with his decision making. He’s made outstanding decisions. You put all of our skill guys around him and he’s been spreading the ball around really well.”
The receiving corps include Drew Pearce (34 catches, 498 yards, 8 touchdowns), Nate Powell (26-464-3), Eli Carter (16-156-1), Jayce Edwards (14-252-2) and Brendon Gutierrez (12-285-5). Carter is the primary running back — has has rushed for 921 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Knock on wood, we haven’t been turning the ball over. When you combine [the balance and ball security], we get pretty tough to stop,” Tolle said.
Tipton’s playmakers also shine on special teams. Pearce has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and Carter and Powell have returned one apiece.
Powell’s big kickoff return came in a big moment in last week’s game. Tipton saw a 36-18 lead against Eastbrook disappear when the Panthers scored three straight times for a 39-36 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Powell followed with a 77-yard return to put the Devils back in charge.
“We were kind of spiraling a little bit in the second half. We had lost momentum. The kickoff return saved us,” Tolle said. “Powell caught it and went the distance and got momentum back in our corner. From there, we won the last six minutes of the game and were able to advance.”
Tipton and Lapel are first-time opponents. The Bulldogs are shooting for their third sectional title in four years. The IHSAA’s realignment prior to the 2019 tournament moved Lapel into Sectional 36 from a more northeastern grouping.
Lapel advanced by upsetting No. 6 Eastern 27-14 last week. The Bulldogs overcame a 14-0 deficit to avenge a 2019 sectional loss.
The Bulldogs average 34.1 points per game.
“Just like us, they have a lot of offensive weapons and they’re balanced,” Tolle said. “They have a really good running back [Tyler Dollar] who’s only a sophomore; he has 1,600 yards rushing. I’ve been impressed with him on film. They have an all-state wide receiver [Tanner Mroz] that has 900 yards receiving. They have a quarterback [Brennan Stow] who’s thrown it for 2,000 yards and they have a 6-3 tight end [Parker Allman].
“Our defense is going to have its hands full, for sure.”
Colin Stapleton and Drew Servies lead Tipton’s defense. Stapleton has 101 tackles and five tackles for loss and Servies has 93 tackles, five TFL and five sacks. Powell has a team-high two interceptions.
