Tipton QB Vince Hoover outruns Eastern’s defense as he heads to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Blue Devils’ 21-20 victory over the Comets in a Sectional 36 game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Cogdell Field. Hoover’s TD knotted the score and the extra point gave the Blue Devils the one-point edge.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton’s Eli Carter, left, hugs Levi Burkett after the Blue Devils’ win over Eastern on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Burkett sealed the win with an interception in the final minute.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern QB Eli Edwards throws a pass against Tipton in a Sectional 36 game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
DOWN TO THE WIRE
FOOTBALL: Tipton rallies from 2 scores down to edge Eastern
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Eleven years to the day since their last go-around on the gridiron, Eastern and Tipton’s football teams locked horns again.
And Friday’s Class 2A Sectional 36 battle at Cogdell Field turned out to be just as much of a nail-biter as the Blue Devils 28-27 win on Oct. 21, 2011, all the way down to the single-point decision.
Tipton’s Eli Carter, left, hugs Levi Burkett after the Blue Devils’ win over Eastern on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Burkett sealed the win with an interception in the final minute.
“I’m getting too old for this stuff,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said after the Devils rallied from 13 points down to win a 21-20 thriller, shutting out the Comets in the second half and scoring 14 unanswered points down the stretch to claim the victory.
“A lot of credit to our kids. Not a lot of teams recover from a pick-six right before halftime where we anticipated being ahead 14-13 and instead of being up one, we get in the locker room and we’re down 13. That was a real gut check to our kids. We challenged them at halftime. Real proud of our kids. One of the gutsier efforts I’ve ever been a part of.”
Trailing 20-7 at the half, Tipton scored on its second drive of the third quarter, marching 80 yards in eight plays with Eli Carter capping the drive from eight yards out to get the Devils within 20-14 with 2:15 showing.
After a long Eastern drive that ended with a 21-yard missed field goal, Tipton took over at the Comet 20 with 7:56 to play and marched 80 yards on what would be the game-winning drive. The possession couldn’t have been much more ideal, as the Devils used a run-heavy attack to chisel the clock down to 2:03 remaining when quarterback Vince Hoover broke loose for a 19-yard TD. Dakota Foerg’s PAT proved to be the difference maker.
With little time to spare and pinned at its own four after the ensuing kickoff, Eli Edwards completed five quick passes for the Comets in just over a minute to set Eastern up at midfield. On first-and-10 at the Comet 49 with :50 to play and two timeouts, Tipton’s Levi Burkett picked off Edwards and the Devils were able to run out the clock.
“We put together an awesome final drive,” Tolle said. “Credit to our offensive line. They’ve caught a lot of grief all year long and it’s awesome for them to be able to put together a winning drive like that.”
Tipton (5-5) will host Bluffton, a 42-14 winner over Blackford, next Friday in the sectional semifinal round.
Momentum seemed to be swinging Eastern’s way just before the half. Trailing 13-7, Tipton was driving. The Devils were in the midst of a 13-play, 57-yard drive, looking at first-and-10 at the Comet 14, when Braylen Word picked off Hoover’s pass attempt at the 10 and raced it 90 yards for the score and a 20-7 Comet lead.
Carter was the catalyst who kept Tipton alive and turned the momentum in the Devils’ favor as the game wore on. He finished with 206 yards, breaking off big-yard plays throughout the game, specifically keeping Tipton’s drives alive over the final two quarters.
“We talked about it at halftime that was probably what they were going to do, keep feeding Carter,” Eastern coach Josh Edwards said. “We just didn’t have an answer. We tried several different fronts to adjust to it, tried some blitzes, tried not to blitz. We just didn’t make the plays. We tackled too high, we didn’t get his legs. He just ran like an animal. They did the same thing I would have done if our running game was clicking, just keep feeding your horse and ride it to victory.”
Eastern (6-4) came out with a commanding and tone-setting opening drive, marching 67 yards in 15 plays. Eli Edwards connected with Ian Hewitt on a seven-yard TD pass with 4:40 to play in the quarter to put the Comets up 7-0. The pass was Edwards 25th of the season, breaking the school single-season record for passing TDs.
Edwards completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 201 yards.
Tipton responded with a quick strike as Carter broke off a 52-yard TD run to cap a quick, five-play strike and a 7-all tie to end the first quarter.
After the teams traded punts, Eastern needed just five plays for Edwards to score on a one-yard keeper. Edwards set up the score with a 38-yard pass to Hewitt to set the Comets up with first-and-goal at the 2 yard line.
After Tipton had cut the lead to 20-14 late in the third quarter, Eastern strung together a 15-play drive that left the Comets looking at fourth-and-3from the 4 yard line. Eastern opted for a field goal. Ethan Hasting’s boot looked good but sailed wide right and Tipton took over at the 20 for what would be the decisive drive.
Asked if he would have made the decision to take the field goal again, Josh Edwards said it was a no-brainer.
“It’s like a PAT. Ethan’s good from 50. Barely wide right. He nails those things in practice all the time. I trust him. It’s just football. We didn’t execute when we needed to and they did at the end so kudos to them.”
While Carter churned out a big rushing night for Tipton, Eastern’s Jayden Eagle was held in check for much of the night. He finished with 61 yards on 19 carries. Just two of his carries went for more than 10 yards as he was unable to break off his usual big-chunk gains.
“Phenomenal night from our defense,” Tolle said. “Our defense only gave up two scores. [Friday] was the best that we’ve tackled as a team. I thought we did a tremendous job up there on our defensive line and made enough plays in the secondary.”
