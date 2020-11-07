Tipton players celebrate after beating Lapel 28-20 in the Class 2A Sectional 36 championship Friday night. The Blue Devils are sectional champs for the first time since 2013 and for the 10th time all-time.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton running back Eli Carter weaves through Lapel’s defense during the Blue Devils’ 28-20 win in the Sectional 36 title game Friday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
FOOTBALL: Tipton tops Lapel for sectional title
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Tipton players celebrate after beating Lapel 28-20 in the Class 2A Sectional 36 championship Friday night. The Blue Devils are sectional champs for the first time since 2013 and for the 10th time all-time.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton running back Eli Carter weaves through Lapel’s defense during the Blue Devils’ 28-20 win in the Sectional 36 title game Friday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON — For the better part of the first half, Tipton and Lapel traded offensive punches in the Class 2A Sectional 36 final Friday night. Tipton quarterback Sam Edwards was nearly perfect in the half and Lapel countered with a nice run-pass balance.
But it was special teams that helped the No. 11-ranked Blue Devils break away for a 28-20 victory and their first sectional title since 2013.
1 of 58
Tipton players celebrate after beating Lapel 28-20 in the Class 2A Sectional 36 championship Friday night. The Blue Devils are sectional champs for the first time since 2013 and for the 10th time all-time.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Drew Pearce catching a long pass that led to Tipton's first of four touchdowns. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton running back Eli Carter weaves through Lapel’s defense during the Blue Devils’ 28-20 win in the Sectional 36 title game Friday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Jayce Edwards gaining a few yards with Eli Carter scoring on the drive. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Drew Pearce avoiding the tackle from Brock Harper as Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eli Carter scoring a touchdown that helped Tipton defeat Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton's Vince Hoover stops Lapel running back Tyler Dollar for a loss of yardage in the fourth quarter.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
A late fourth quarter run for Eli Carter that kept Lapel away from scoring again as Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in Sectional Final
1 of 58
Tipton players celebrate after beating Lapel 28-20 in the Class 2A Sectional 36 championship Friday night. The Blue Devils are sectional champs for the first time since 2013 and for the 10th time all-time.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Drew Pearce catching a long pass that led to Tipton's first of four touchdowns. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton running back Eli Carter weaves through Lapel’s defense during the Blue Devils’ 28-20 win in the Sectional 36 title game Friday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Jayce Edwards gaining a few yards with Eli Carter scoring on the drive. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Drew Pearce avoiding the tackle from Brock Harper as Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eli Carter scoring a touchdown that helped Tipton defeat Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton's Vince Hoover stops Lapel running back Tyler Dollar for a loss of yardage in the fourth quarter.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
A late fourth quarter run for Eli Carter that kept Lapel away from scoring again as Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton defeats Lapel in the sectional final 28-20 on Nov. 6, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
With the score locked at 14-14 late in the half, Tipton (9-2) marched to the Lapel 21-yard line before a penalty and a sack pushed the Blue Devils back to the 40-yard line. Enter punter Noah Ridgeway, who dropped a beauty to the shadow of the goal line. Nate Powell downed it on the 1-yard line.
“Noah did a phenomenal job,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “We struggled stopping them so field position was huge.”
After Lapel (9-3) went three-and-out with three incomplete passes, the Bulldogs had to punt from the back of their end zone and the Blue Devils’ Gerardo Fortuna broke through to partially block it. The punt went just 25 yards, giving the Blue Devils a 14-yard gain in the exchange of punts.
Tipton needed just two plays to cash in. Edwards found receiver Drew Pearce for a 6-yard gain on the right side, then connected with Pearce for a 20-yard touchdown on the left side with 2:24 left in the half. Cole Jackson’s extra point made it 21-14.
After Tipton came up with a defensive stop to end the half, the Blue Devils had the opening possession of the second half. They put together a 13-play, 59-yard drive that Eli Carter capped with a 1-yard TD run at 5:24 of the third quarter. Jackson’s extra point made it 28-14.
“That was huge getting the ball coming out of halftime and putting together a nice drive and getting up two scores. That felt good,” Tolle said.
From there, the Blue Devils turned back the Bulldogs on back-to-back drives to secure the lead. Lapel reached the red zone both times only to turn the ball over on downs both times, the second time with 5:21 remaining. The Bulldogs finally scored with 1:40 remaining, but Drew Servies blocked the extra point for another special teams highlight.
After the Blue Devils recovered the onside kick, they took three kneel-downs to run out the clock.
“Hat’s off to Tipton, they played a great football game. They were able to make the plays when they needed to and we were just a little short,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said.
Edwards fueled the Blue Devils’ offensive attack. He completed 17 of 20 pass attempts for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He was 12 of 13 in the first half with the lone incompletion coming on a dropped pass.
“We had a nice game plan in and I think we executed it pretty well,” Edwards said.
Edwards spread his passes around to five different receivers — Pearce (5 catches, 70 yards), Powell (4-50), Brendon Gutierrez (4-28), his twin brother Jayce Edwards (3-17) and Vince Hoover (1-9). Gutierrez had a TD catch in the first quarter.
“It starts Monday at practice,” Sam Edwards said. “We run routes every day, get the work in, and I have trust in all my guys. It’s nice when I can spread it around to everyone.”
Lapel’s Miller pointed to Tipton’s array of playmakers as a key.
“Their skill guys are really good,” he said. “They’re able to take shots with the deep ball, which obviously we were trying to limit. But a team as good as they are, they can sit there and dump short passes on you and those short passes really start to become little daggers.”
Eli Carter led Tipton’s ground game with 68 yards on 20 carries. Will Sayers had a TD run.
Tipton has 10 sectionals all-time — five under former coach Mike Tolle and now five under Aaron Tolle.
“Super, super happy for these kids. They deserve it,” Aaron Tolle said.
Tipton advances to face Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (6-6) in a regional next Friday at Tipton. Luers beat No. 4-ranked Eastside 56-49 in the Sectional 35 final Friday.
“They’re used to winning,” Aaron Tolle said of the Knights. “They played a 5A/6A [heavy] schedule [in the regular season] so the only thing I know at this point is they will be a lot better than the record says they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.