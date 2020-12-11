Sam Edwards left his mark on Tipton’s football program by completing 67% of his pass attempts this season. The Blue Devils have had a long line of good quarterbacks, but none before Edwards ever showed that level of accuracy.
“Sam truly had a spectacular season,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said.
Likewise, Braydon Erb left his mark on Western’s program, as a game-changing presence in the trenches. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Panther was a handful for opponents whether he was pulling as an offensive guard or stopping an opponent’s ground game.
“He is the most dominant player that I have ever coached,” Western skipper Alex Stewart said.
Their excellence carries over to the KT All-Area Team with Edwards winning Offensive Player of the Year and Erb taking Defensive Player of the Year.
Edwards helped lead Tipton to a 9-3 record and the Class 2A Sectional 36 championship, the Blue Devils’ first sectional title since 2013.
The 5-11, 150-pound senior completed 144 of 215 pass attempts. He topped the area with 2,010 yards passing and also led in touchdown passes with 21, while throwing just four interceptions. He also ran for 282 yards and six scores. He made the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A senior all-state team.
Edwards was in his second year as Tipton’s starter. He raised his completion percentage considerably from 52.4% in 2019 and also showed better running ability.
“He was arguably our most improved player and was one of the biggest reasons we were able to win the sectional,” Tolle said. “He had a great offseason that allowed him to improve his arm strength and decision making.”
For his career, Edwards had 36 TD passes and only eight picks.
Erb helped Western post an 8-2 record and a third-place finish in the Hoosier Conference. Defensively, he had 97 tackles, an area-best 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. For his career, he had 234 tackles and a whopping 40 tackles for loss.
Offensively, Erb manned a guard position. The Panthers looked to him to pull on many of their running plays and he delivered. The Panthers averaged 292.4 rushing yards per game.
Erb — who is also one of the state’s best heavyweight wrestlers — made the IFCA’s Class 4A senior all-state team after previously twice making the junior-and-under all-state team. He also was a three-year All-Area fixture.
Western running back and All-Area co-MVP Jerry Padgett pointed to Erb’s work ethic as what makes him successful.
“He works very hard whether that’s in wrestling or football, but he obviously has tremendous size as well. He’s pretty quick for how big he is as well,” Padgett said. “It’s also his mentality. I believe in football you’ve got to have a certain mentality and he just loves to beat the guy across from him, all the time. That’s what he did, for that he deserves everything he gets — all the good things.”
The following are looks at the rest of the All-Area offense and defense selections.
QUARTERBACK
• Braeden Bryant made the most of his shot to lead Western’s offense. The 6-3, 185-pound senior moved into the starting QB position and delivered one of the finest passing seasons in school history. He completed 66 of 109 pass attempts (60.6%) for 1,372 yards (137.2 per game) with 16 touchdown passes and only one interception.
Bryant completed 10 of 14 passes for 226 yards and three scores in Western’s 31-21 victory over Western Boone. He was 13 of 17 for 235 yards and two scores in the Panthers’ 23-0 victory over Cass. He had four other two-TD games.
RUNNING BACKS
• Plez Lawrence shined as Kokomo’s primary running back as the Kats returned to the double-wing offense. The 5-10, 175-pound junior rushed for 949 yards (118.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for a team-high 201 yards and three more scores.
Lawrence’s biggest game came in the Kats’ 52-27 victory over Arsenal Tech. He ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns and had two catches for 76 yards and another score.
• Brayden Masters helped power Peru to a 7-2 season. The 5-7, 175-pound junior ran for 977 yards (122.1 per game) and nine touchdowns.
Masters had a 195-yard game against Rochester, a 194-yard game against North Miami and a 180-yard game against Manchester. He also topped 100 yards in games against Tippecanoe Valley and Maconaquah.
Defensively, he contributed 37 tackles (23 solos).
WIDE RECEIVERS
• Nathaniel Liddell was a big-play threat for Western. The 6-1, 175-pound senior scored 11 touchdowns in just six games. He missed four games with an injury.
Liddell caught 18 passes for 506 yards (28.1 yards per catch) and seven TDs. His average of 84.3 receiving yards per game led the area. He complemented his receiving with 31 rushing attempts for 406 yards (13.1 per carry) and four scores.
Liddell was sensational in Western’s 33-14 victory over Rensselaer in Week 3. He carried the ball nine times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 121 yards and two more scores.
A two-time All-Area player, Liddell closed his Panther career with 36 catches for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns, and 87 carries for 856 yards and eight scores.
• Drew Pearce was Tipton’s go-to playmaker. The 6-1, 185-pound senior showed that in the Blue Devils’ 24-21 victory over rival Hamilton Heights in Week 7. He torched the Huskies for seven catches, 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Pearce finished the season with 50 catches, 663 yards and 10 touchdowns. He topped the area in all three categories. He also had two touchdowns on carries and three more on kickoff returns.
Defensively, he manned a corner position and had 64 tackles (41 solos), three tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
A two-time team MVP and two-time All-Area player, Pearce closed his Blue Devil career with 106 receptions for 1,505 yards and 20 touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE LINE
• Kipper Barnett was a steady presence on Sectional 36 champion Tipton’s offensive and defensive lines. Offensively, the 6-4, 215-pound junior lined up at left tackle and helped the Blue Devils average 38.4 points and 337.8 yards of offense per game. Defensively, he worked as an end and recorded 59 tackles (29 solos), four sacks and two tackles for loss.
The IFCA named Barnett to its Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team.
• Colin Deckard was a steady presence on Maconaquah’s line. The 5-8 senior helped the Braves average 27.1 points and 277.2 yards per game. The Braves did the bulk of their work on the ground, averaging 189.1 rushing yards per game.
• Daniel Marley teamed with All-Area Defensive Player of the Year Erb to give Western a pair of dominant players in the trenches. Offensively, the 6-8, 330-pound Marley’s physicality at the point of attack helped power a relentless running game. The Panthers averaged 37.6 points, 292.4 rushing yards and 429.6 total yards per game.
Defensively, Marley contributed 57 tackles (27 solos) and eight tackles for loss.
Marley made the IFCA’s Class 4A senior all-state team.
• Clayton Watkins and A.J. Wiles, both three-year starters, provided versatility and rock-solid play for Eastern’s explosive offense. The Comets’ offensive line routinely dominated opponents and created openings All-Area MVP Zane Downing.
The Comets moved Watkins around from week to week depending on matchups. Coach Josh Edwards credited Wiles with transforming his body over the offseason to become a more athletic player on the line.
Wiles also started on the defensive line. He had 32 tackles and two sacks.
Wiles made the IFCA’s Class 2A senior all-state team. He is a two-time All-Area player.
FLEX
• Jaden Harness was in the middle of seemingly all the action during Carroll’s 3-5 season. Offensively, the 5-10 senior carried the ball 72 times for 665 yards (9.2 per carry) and nine touchdowns. He also had seven catches for 99 yards and two more scores.
Defensively, he had a team-high 97 tackles (76 solos), six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception.
Harness made the IFCA’s Class A senior all-state team.
• Mason Pickens provided all-around play to help Tri-Central post a 7-4 record. Offensively, the 6-0 senior was the Trojans’ quarterback. He ran for 653 yards and 12 touchdowns and passed for 473 yards and five scores.
Defensively, Pickens led the way as the Trojans held six different opponents to eight points or less. He finished with a team-high 89 tackles (64 solos) along with five tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and a team-high five fumble recoveries.
For good measure, he also handled punting and kickoffs and contributed to the placekicking. He converted a 40-yard field goal.
DEFENSIVE LINE
• Conner Hindman helped Tri-Central go 7-4, a three-win improvement from the 2019 season. The 6-1, 225-pound senior manned a tackle spot on TC’s defensive line and recorded 73 tackles (46 solos), 10 tackles for loss, a team-high five sacks and one fumble recovery.
Hindman lined up as a tackle on the offensive line.
• Tallan Morrisett was a disruptive force for Eastern’s defense, which pitched six shutouts during a 10-1 season. The 5-10, 170-pound end spent considerable time in opponents’ backfields as evidenced by his 11 tackles for loss and area-best 10 sacks. The Comet senior finished with 73 total tackles.
• Bronson Smith worked as a two-way end for Kokomo, which went 4-4 in a season that saw the Kats have to sit out two weeks because of COVID protocols. The 6-0, 200-pound senior recorded 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one QB sack.
• Draven Waters was a key cog in Peru’s 7-2 season. Defensively, the 6-2, 245-pound senior led the Bengal Tigers with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. He had 53 total tackles and one fumble caused. He also blocked two punts and blocked one field goal. Offensively, he was the lineman the squad leaned on in tough situations.
Waters is a two-time All-Area player.
LINEBACKERS
• Jaeden Hannah was the heartbeat for Eastern’s dominant defense, which finished No. 4 in the state regardless of class with an average of 8.2 points allowed per game. The Comets shut out six different opponents during a 10-1 season.
Hannah led the Comets in tackles (108), solo tackles (55) and tackles for loss (12.5). The 6-0, 180-pound senior also had three sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
A two-time All-Area player, Hannah made the IFCA’s Class 2A senior all-state team.
• Tyson Johnson was a steady presence during Cass’ rebuilding season. The 6-3, 185-pound senior recorded a team-high 90 tackles (44 solos) with one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.
Johnson was the Kings’ primary offensive weapon as well. He rushed for 539 yards and five touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown.
• Myles Lenoir brought a non-stop motor to Kokomo’s defense. The 5-7, 185-pound senior manned an inside linebacker position. He recorded a team-high 80 tackles (46 solos), nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three fumble recoveries. He had a 16-tackle game against McCutcheon in the sectional and a 13-tackle game against the Mavericks in the regular season.
Lenoir contributed on offense as well. As a fullback, he provided solid blocking and 16 carries for 95 yards. As needed, he also played on the offensive line early in the season.
Lenoir was a three-year defensive mainstay for the Kats. For his career, he totaled 180 tackles (93 solos), 24.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
• Tipton coach Aaron Tolle called Drew Servies “one of the most intense and physical football players that I have ever coached.” The 5-10, 180-pound junior brought that intensity to the Blue Devils’ defense where he lined up at outside linebacker. He recorded a team-high 108 tackles (61 solos), five tackles for loss and five sacks.
Servies also contributed offensively as a guard.
The IFCA named Servies to its Class 2A junior-and-under all-state team.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
• Caden Leininger shined in Tri-Central’s secondary with an area-best five interceptions. The 5-10, 165-pound junior was No. 3 on the Trojans in tackles with 63.
Offensively, Leininger led TC in receptions (12) and receiving yards (172) and shared the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two.
• Austin Roberts provided outstanding two-way play to help Eastern repeat as HHC champion and finish with a 10-1 record. Defensively, the 6-1, 190-pound junior had a team-high three interceptions and 39 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Offensively, Roberts was the Comets’ primary quarterback. He completed 56 of 89 pass attempts (62.9%) for 766 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had four TD runs.
• Hayden Shepherd was Western’s leading tackler before having to miss the final two games because of quarantine. The 5-11, 165-pound junior finished with 82 tackles (35 solos), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Offensively, Shepherd had 15 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown in a limited role.
The IFCA named Shepherd to its Class 4A junior-and-under all-state team.
• Ta’Shy Stewart anchored Kokomo’s secondary. The 6-0, 185-pound junior had a team-high four interceptions, three passes broken up and seven passes defensed. The playmaker also forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles and recorded 52 tackles (33 solos). He was No. 2 on the Kats in tackles.
Offensively, Stewart contributed 27 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and 11 catches for 184 yards and one score. He also was Kokomo’s primary kick returner.
Stewart made the IFCA’s Class 5A junior-and-under all-state team.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Carter Little is the rare player who could have made the All-Area squad on offense, defense or special teams. The Maconaquah standout is the pick for punter after averaging an area-best 39.5 yards per attempt.
As for offense? The 6-1, 200-pound senior rushed for 1,048 yards, his third straight 1,000-yard season. He had 100 or more yards in six of the Braves’ eight games. He scored 20 rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD.
And as for defense? Little had a team-high four interceptions to go with 62 tackles (29 solos), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked a field goal.
A three-time All-Area player, Little closed his Brave career with 22 school records. Those included career records for touchdowns (64), rushing touchdowns (53), points (386) and interceptions (12). He finished No. 2 in career rushing with 3,674 yards.
• Zach Johnson was a weapon for Peru’s special teams. The 5-10, 165-pound senior converted 7 of 10 field goal attempts with a long of 40 yards. He also converted 29 of 31 PAT attempts.
The IFCA named Johnson to its Class 3A senior all-state team.
