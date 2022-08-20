Taylor’s Jay Patterson, front, powers into the end zone for a two-point conversion against North White on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Taylor. Patterson ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Taylor’s 34-30 loss.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Titans fall in shootout against North White
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s football team has plenty to think about after Week 1. The Titans were competitive, had some big moments, big mistakes, and ultimately went home frustrated after dropping a 34-30 contest to visiting North White on Friday.
Baris Moore on a catch that he took in for a touchdown in the first half during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Quaterback Javionne Harris throwing a pass during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Fancisco Macias celebrates with Jav'Aire Patterson after Pattersons touchdown during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bricyn Cooks sacking the quarterback Eli Quasebarth during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jav'Aire Patterson in for the extra points during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bricyn Cooks intercepting the ball running it for a touchdown that was called back for a penalty during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bricyn Cooks intercepting the ball running it for a touchdown that was called back for a penalty during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
As Eli Quasebarth is about to be sacked by Bricyn Cooks Eli gets the pass off that is then intercepted by Christopher Moore who runs it inside the 10 yard line. Jav'aire Patterson scores in the next set of the second quarter during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
As Eli Quasebarth is about to be sacked by Bricyn Cooks Eli gets the pass off that is then intercepted by Christopher Moore who runs it inside the 10 yard line. Jav'aire Patterson scores in the next set of the second quarter during Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Jay Patterson, front, powers into the end zone for a two-point conversion against North White on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Taylor. Patterson ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Taylor’s 34-30 loss.
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Friday night football between Taylor and North White on Aug 19, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Titans got a big night from Jay Patterson, who ran for 192 yards and three scores, and broke off some big returns. But they also gave away four turnovers and set North White up with short fields on occasion, leading directly to two Viking touchdowns in the first quarter.
Still, the Titans were in position to take the game.
Deep in the fourth quarter, a 68-yard punt return by Patterson put Taylor in business on the North White 30 deep in the fourth quarter. The Titans got five yards, then on a fourth-and-five, freshman quarterback Javionne Harris threw an incompletion on a slant pass and the Titans’ last chance was gone. North White took possession of the ball with 3:30 left and ran out the game.
“It did come down to that last drive, but I think the game was lost in the first quarter — we just came out flat,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “I don’t know how you come out flat for the first game of the season, but I thought we were a little bit flat, a little complacent, maybe we thought we had this won before it started.
“When you look at us, we look like we’re a really good football team. We have a lot of good skill kids, we have some size, but we’re looking for who we are. They [the Vikings] knew what they wanted to do. They came out, they did it. We didn’t.”
North White wanted to run with powerful back C.J. Hunt and elusive quarterback Eli Quasebarth. Quasebarth ran for 135 yards and Hunt 125. Quasebarth punched in the first two scores of the game for a 14-0 North White lead with 8:14 left in the first quarter.
Taylor scored the next two touchdowns, first on a 74-yard run by Patterson, then on a 71-yard pass from Harris to Baris Moore. Patterson ran in conversions on both and Taylor led 16-14.
North White answered with two more Hunt touchdowns to go up 28-16 with 7:25 left before halftime, and Taylor answered again when Patterson ran in from four yards out. A passing conversion from Harris to Moore cut North White’s lead to 28-24 at the half.
North White chewed up the bulk of the third quarter on a long TD drive to go up 34-24 after three quarters. Patterson closed the scoring with an 80-yard TD run with 10:01 left in the game to cut the lead to 34-30.
Taylor got the ball only one more time after that, the aforementioned fourth-quarter drive that stalled at the North White 25.
“We did have some big plays and one-play drives, stuff like that. It’s frustrating because we can do a lot of good things. This is exactly what I’ve told everybody going forward, I’ve said, we’re going to be better, but it may not show up in wins and losses. It’s going to show up there,” Ousley said, pointing toward the scoreboard, that showed a four-point game and a competitive game, but ultimately a loss.
