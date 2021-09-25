Both Taylor and Sheridan donned stickers with “79” Friday night, honoring Taylor’s Johnathon McKoon for the Titan-Blackhawk football game at Taylor. McKoon, a Taylor football player, died last weekend in an automobile accident.
Johnathon McKoon’s parents, Chris and Kelly McKoon, received a check from Sheridan’s football team, which raised money for the family. Chris shakes Ethan Mistner’s hand while Kelly hugs Cayden Hunter. Hunter and Mistner presented the check.
FOOTBALL: Titans remember McKoon in clash with Sheridan
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
If ever there was a football game at Taylor High School where points on the scoreboard, winners and losers, even football for that matter, took a backseat to something bigger, it was Friday night.
With Sheridan visiting the Titans for a Hoosier Heartland Conference clash, the game on the field was overshadowed by No. 79.
That was the number worn on the jersey of Taylor junior Johnathon McKoon, who died in a car accident last Sunday.
9-24-21 - Taylor's Michael Pemberton takes down Sheridan's Gavin Reners in friday nights Football game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football with Michael Pemberton trying to pass with pressure from Gabe Holler. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Jav'Aire Patterson running up the middle for Taylor who played Sheridan Friday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Johnathon McKoon’s parents, Chris and Kelly McKoon, received a check from Sheridan’s football team, which raised money for the family. Chris shakes Ethan Mistner’s hand while Kelly hugs Cayden Hunter. Hunter and Mistner presented the check.
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Rylee Morris sings the National Anthem with Chris and Kelly McKoon behind her. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor's Michael Pemberton takes down Sheridan's Gavin Reners in friday nights Football game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football with Michael Pemberton trying to pass with pressure from Gabe Holler. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Jav'Aire Patterson running up the middle for Taylor who played Sheridan Friday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Johnathon McKoon’s parents, Chris and Kelly McKoon, received a check from Sheridan’s football team, which raised money for the family. Chris shakes Ethan Mistner’s hand while Kelly hugs Cayden Hunter. Hunter and Mistner presented the check.
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Rylee Morris sings the National Anthem with Chris and Kelly McKoon behind her. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
9-24-21 - Taylor vs Sheridan Football. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
On Friday, it was a number on the backs of several fans and coaches alike as the Titans packed the stands fuller than seen in a long time at Taylor with an overflow of fans lined up along the fence on a night honoring McKoon and his family.
“It was a great honor to Johnathon that there were so many people here,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “The kids played hard. They did what they could do, but it is what it is.”
With Taylor’s home opener also being just its second game of the season, Sheridan took control early and put the game away fast. The Blackhawks’ Jalen Herron took the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Sheridan (4-2 overall, 4-1 HHC) built leads of 20-0 after one quarter and 45-0 at the half on the way to a 66-6 final.
“We’re in week two, they’re in week six. We’re in a hole and we can’t get out of it,” Ousley said. “You can’t change anything about it other than you go to practice on Monday and you get better. That’s all you can do. We’ve just got to be getting better.”
While the Blackhawks took no prisoners on the field, they pulled off a true class act off the field ahead of the opening kick.
In a show of support going above and beyond sportsmanship between two schools, upon hearing of McKoon’s death earlier this week, several Sheridan players took to social media to raise money for McKoon’s family.
Prior to kickoff, a small group of Sheridan players met with McKoon’s parents Kelly and Chris at midfield and presented them with a check.
After the game, Kelly was on the field hugging Sheridan players who had contributed to the cause.
As Taylor celebrated halftime homecoming activities, McKoon’s sister Brooke, a freshman, was named honorary homecoming queen and then the school band belted out a rendition of Amazing Grace with several in the stands singing along.
“We’re a family here and it showed multiple times throughout the week,” Ousley said. “Sunday night, when we had the vigil and then some different things that happened this week in the school building and stuff like that, it’s obvious that there’s a family atmosphere here.
“We tried our best to keep the kids focused on football and doing the best we could in practice and stuff like that, but we’ve got a long ways to go.”
Sheridan got a big night from its ground attack, rattling off 383 yards rushing. Cole Webel led the way with 176 yards and three scores on 10 carries. Jacob Jones had 128 yards and three TDs on seven carries, Eli Kolb 62 yards and a TD and Gavin Reners 48 yards and a score. Herron added a second score on a 55-yard kickoff return.
Jav’Aire Patterson got the Titans on the board late with an 83-yard kickoff return to paydirt.
The Blackhawks held Taylor to 66 total yards. Titan QB Michael Pemberton was 4 of 16 with an interception for 30 yards. Christopher Moore had two catches for 20 yards, and picked up 20 yards rushing to lead Taylor on the ground.
Sheridan scored on 10 of its 13 possessions, turning the ball over on downs once when a punt was botched in the first quarter and ending the half and the game on the other two possessions.
Taylor worked its way into Sheridan’s redzone just once, taking advantage of the botched punt to open its fourth drive on the Blackhawk 35 and moving to first and goal at the Sheridan six in just two plays but eventually turning the ball over on downs.
